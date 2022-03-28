Wizards to host Fit Night on March 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host Fit Night presented by the Embassy of The State of Qatar on Wednesday, March 30, when the team hosts the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m.

On the concourse, fans will be treated to an NBA 2K gaming set up on the 200 level outside the Ultra Club. Throughout the game, Wizards Fit Night matchup animation will be displayed on all LED signage and the Wizards Dancers will also display a new fitness-themed routine. All timeout activations will consist of “active” contests, including Tic Tac Toe, Flex Cam and a Skills Challenge with a potential winner taking home a full scholarship to the Jr. Wizards Summer Camp of their choice.

Earlier this year, Monumental Sports & Entertainment marked its partnership with the Embassy of The State of Qatar with a $25,000 donation from the Qataris to Leveling the Playing Field. The locally based nonprofit children the opportunity to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of youth sports participation through the donation of used and excess sporting equipment to programs and schools, primarily serving low-income communities.