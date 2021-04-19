Wizards to host Fans Opening Night presented by Capital One

The Washington Wizards will celebrate the return of fans to Capital One Arena for the remainder of the 2020-21 season with Fans Opening Night presented by Capital One on Wednesday, April 21, at 7:00 p.m. when the team hosts the Golden State Warriors.

Single game tickets will go on sale today at noon for the general public and can be accessed by visiting WashingtonWizards.com. Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Services Bill Hanni recently joined the Wizards Podcast Network to discuss the ticket process for fans returning to the arena.

Fans attending the games will have their first chance to experience the team’s new in-arena personalities, Britt and Dennis, as well as enjoy in-arena entertainment including welcome back messages from players and contests. The Wizards and Monumental Sports & Entertainment will also honor hundreds of pre-selected frontline workers in recognition of their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve always understood and appreciated how important our season ticket members and fans are to the homecourt advantage and atmosphere at Capital One Arena, so the last 13 months without them has been particularly hard,” said MSE Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann. “They create the energy that helps drive our players, and we are all excited to welcome them back this week and for the rest of the season as we continue our playoff push.”

The team will expand on the Wizards Weekends initiative from last season and will have in-arena giveaways for 5 of the 7 home games. They are as follows:

April 21 vs. Golden State Warriors – Wizards branded face mask

April 26 vs. San Antonio Spurs – Rui Hachimura bobbleheads courtesy of NEC

April 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers – Wizards-branded t-shirts

May 3 vs. Indiana Pacers – Latvian Laser Socks courtesy of Capital One

May 16 vs. Charlotte Hornets – Russell Westbrook commemorative item courtesy of Michelob ULTRA



Check out our in-arena giveaways for five of our seven home games! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/dtgkJ3xFF2 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 19, 2021

Capital One cardholders will receive 10% off their food and beverage and 20% off their merchandise purchases when they present and use a Capital One credit or debit card at checkout. The discount is only applicable at the time of sale. Visit capitalonearena.com/cardholderbenefits for additional details.

Retail locations around the arena will be open for fans attending games to get their Silver City Edition Jerseys and apparel while supplies last. Additionally, the Team Store at COA remains open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fans can also visit shop.monumentalnetwork.com to order Wizards gear online.

Fans who are not able to attend in person can be part of the celebration by tuning in to the Wizards Virtual Gameday presented by NBCSW.

For more information on safety protocols at Capital One Arena, fans can visit monumentalsports.com/health-safety.