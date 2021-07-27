Wizards to host Draft Night Party Thursday at Capital One Arena

This Thursday, July 29, the Wizards will host a Draft Night Party starting at 7:30 P.M. at Capital One Arena celebrating the 2021 NBA Draft. Wes Unseld Jr., who was named head coach earlier this month, and general manager Tommy Sheppard will address the attending fans following the team’s selection (currently slated at #15 overall).

Additionally, Wizards broadcasters Dave Johnson, Glenn Consor, Chris Miller, and Justin Kutcher will host a pre-draft show analyzing the upcoming draft class and storylines to watch throughout the night. The Wizards dancers and G-Wiz will be on hand to entertain the crowd. There will also be contests and prize giveaways for fans in attendance.

Fans interested in attending can sign up ahead HERE.

For more information about the Wizards draft, including mock draft roundups, coverage of pre-draft workouts, front office interviews and more, fans can visit Wizards Draft Central, presented by TicketMaster.