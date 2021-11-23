Recap: Wizards fall to Hornets 103-100 despite big night from Harrell

FINAL: WIZARDS 103 | HORNETS 109

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Montrezl Harrell (24), Bradley Beal (18), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17)

HORNETS: Terry Rozier (32), LaMelo Ball (28), Gordon Hayward (16)

SUMMARY

Despite a dramatic push in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Wizards fell to the Hornets 103-100 on Monday night at Capital One Arena, snapping the team’s four-game home winning streak. Montrezl Harrell led the way for Washington with 24 points and career-high 18 rebounds while Terry Rozier scored a game-high 32 points to pace the Charlotte offense.

The Wizards opened the game on an 8-0 run highlighted by a nifty up-and-under layup from Kyle Kuzma, but the Hornets countered with a run of their own to tie the game at 11. Washington led 27-26 after the first quarter despite Charlotte shooting 5-9 (.556) from deep. The Wizards’ defense showed up early, holding Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball to just one make on his first eight attempts of the night and 0-4 from three. After a transition dunk by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put Washington up 42-38, Charlotte closed the first half on a 21-8 run, capped by a Ball 3-pointer with nine seconds on the clock, to go into the half with a 59-50 lead.

The Hornets carried that momentum in to the second half, opening on a 13-6 run to go up by 17 points. Washington shot just 10-25 (.400) and 1-6 (.167) from three in the third quarter, but managed to cut the lead to single digits late in the frame. A forceful and-one, put-back layup from Harrell with 9:24 left in the game sparked an 8-0 to pull the Wizards within seven points. Harrell finished a transition layup on the following possession on a three-quarter-court pass from Beal before Spencer Dinwiddie knocked down a three to cap the run. Minutes later, Dinwiddie knocked down another wide open 3-pointer, this time on a transition pass from Beal, to cut the lead to 97-91 with 5:22 left in the game. After the teams traded triples with four minutes left, a three-point play from Ball and a difficult hook shot from Miles Bridges put the Hornets back up seven with 3:25 remaining – but the Wizards bounced back again. A 7-0 run cut the lead to 105-103 before a clutch three from Rozier put the game away in the closing seconds.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Harrell notches new career high

Harrell put on another strong performance off the bench for the Wizards, nearly recording a double-double in the first half alone (nine points, eight rebounds). He cut the Hornets’ advantage to single digits early in the fourth quarter on a one-hand, put-back dunk, the start of a strong fourth quarter that helped pull the Wizards back into the game. Harrell’s 24 points and career-high 18 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive glass, marked the fourth time this season he led the team in scoring and the seventh time leading the team in scoring.

Shooting, turnovers spoil Wizards’ strong night on the boards

All night long, the Wizards managed to create easy points for themselves, outscoring the Hornets 17-0 in transition, and rode a 65-36 rebounding differential to a 24-3 advantage in second-chance points. Washington, however, was doomed by another night of struggles from beyond the arc, going 9-36 (.250) from deep, and 18 turnovers, tied for their fourth-most of the season.

Rozier, Ball combine for 60

After shaking off a slow start to the night, Ball bounced back in the second quarter to help lead the Hornets to their first-half advantage. The second-year guard scored 15 points in the second quarter and finished the night with 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. It was Rozier, however, who stole the show for Charlotte. The guard caught fire early, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts in the opening frame on his way to a 32-point night. Rozier finished 8-11 (.727) from beyond the arc.