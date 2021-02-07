Recap: Wizards lose to Hornets 119-97 Sunday in Charlotte

FINAL: Wizards 97 | Hornets 119

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (31), Robin Lopez (14), Russell Westbrook (12)

Hornets: Terry Rozier (26), Gordon Hayward (25), LaMelo Ball (19)

SUMMARY

The Wizards lost to the Hornets 119-97 on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte despite a game-high 31 points from Bradley Beal. The Hornets were led by Terry Rozier’s 26. Sunday’s game marked the first outing of a back-to-back for the Wizards; they will take on the Bulls on Monday night in Chicago.

Coming off an off-night on Friday, Beal wasted no time getting back into his groove. He scored the first two baskets and the first five points of the game, giving the Wizards an early lead. The Hornets answered with a 27-8 run to take a 12-point lead with just over four minutes left in the first quarter. Washington closed the opening frame on a 14-5 run and trailed by just three heading into the second. Beal scored 12 points in the second quarter to keep the Wizards within reach until the Hornets ripped off a 23-5 run mid-way through the second gave Charlotte a 21-point lead with three minutes left in the first half.

Charlotte’s lead hit 25 points early in the third quarter as the Washington offense continued to struggle. As a team, the Wizards shot 8-22 (.364) from the field and 1-9 (.111) from 3-point range in the third as Rozier and Gordon Hayward combined for 23 points on 7-12 (.583) shooting on the other end. The Wizards held the Hornets to 17 points in the fourth quarter, but were unable to gain any meaningful ground. Raul Neto, who missed the last four games with a groin injury, scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal bounces back from off-night against Miami

After scoring the fewest points he’s scored in a game since 2018 on Friday against the Heat, Beal stressed that he wasn’t worried about the performance, that he was human and that he was due for a bad game after such a hot start to the season. Beal backed that up on Sunday, scoring 31 points on 11-22 (.500) shooting. He scored as many points in the first quarter against the Hornets as he did the entire game against Heat. He now has 13 games with 30-plus points, the highest total in the league despite having played in just 19 games. Beal scored 24 of his 31 points in the second and third quarters before sitting for the fourth.

Rebounding key to Hornets’ success

Charlotte was dominant on the boards, out-rebounding Washington 68-59 overall and 18-12 on the offensive boards. The Hornets’ 68 total rebounds are the most a team has recorded in a game this season while the Wizards’ 59 rebounds are a team-high this season. Charlotte’s offensive rebounding was pivotal, leading to 19 second-chance points. From an individual standpoint, Miles Bridges led the way with 14 rebounds, but it was a team effort from the Hornets as seven players finished with at least five total rebounds. Russell Westbrook led the way for Washington, grabbing 11 rebounds.

Charlotte rides balanced scoring attack to a win

While Rozier and Hayward led the way for the Hornets with a combined 51 points, they got contributions from everyone on Sunday afternoon. Four players scored at least 16 points: Rozier (26), Hayward (25), LaMelo Ball (19) and Cody Zeller (16). In the early going, it was Zeller who gave Washington the most trouble, scoring 13 of his 16 points on 5-7 (.714) shooting in the first quarter alone. In the second quarter, Ball and Rozier scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, each hitting a pair of 3-pointers to lift Charlotte to its sizeable halftime lead. Hayward came alive in the third, scoring 11 points in addition to another 12 from Rozier.

NEXT UP: Wizards at Bulls / Monday, February 8 / 8:00 P.M. / United Center

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT