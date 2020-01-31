Beal dominates in Wizards' 121-107 win over Hornets

The Wizards (16-31) defeated the Hornets (16-31) 121-107 on Thursday night and have now won five of their last six games at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal led the way for Washington with 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists – his fifth consecutive game with 30-plus points and five-plus assists.

In his last five games, Beal is averaging 39.0 points, 6.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game and shooting 53.7% from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range. Beal finished the night 14-15 (.933) from the free throw line, becoming the first Wizards player since John Wall in 2013 to attempt over 50 free throws in a three-game span.

“He's hard to stop,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “He's been attacking the last five or six games now. He's been getting to get into the cup and making plays, and we've got to keep doing that. He had a great game…Brad made a lot of winning plays on both ends.”

Prior to the game, the Wizards honored the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims of Sunday’s tragic helicopter accident with commemorative warmup gear, a tribute video and a 24-second moment of silence. The jerseys worn during warmups will be signed and sold for auction at a later date with the proceeds benefitting the MambaOnThree Fund, which was created to help support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy.





We honored Kobe Bryant tonight in the nation's capital. pic.twitter.com/soAIt7xARO — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 31, 2020

The Wizards came out cold in the first quarter, shooting just 6-20 (.300) from the field, while the Hornets had no trouble finding the bottom of the basket. Charlotte shot 53.6% from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range as Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges combined for 23 first quarter points. Beal, however, kept the Wizards within reach, totaling 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in the game’s first 12 minutes. Washington cut the lead to two early in the second quarter, but a 10-2 Hornets run that took just over two minutes swung the lead back to double digits late in the first half.

The game swung in the third quarter when the Wizards defense locked in, holding the Hornets to just 19 points on 26.1% shooting – and just five points total between 6:50 in the third quarter and 10:57 in the fourth. The Hornets found their touch, cutting off the Wizards run with threes from Cody Martin and Devonte’ Graham, but the Wizards countered back, going on 24-14 run that put Washington up 18 in the game’s final minutes.

“We just played better defense,” Brooks said. “We played smarter, we played harder. We played with more physicality. In the first half, I think we gave up three and ones and they were easy and ones. I don't even think the guy that scored the bucket didn't even realize he was fouled. I don't think that happened in the second half.”

Thomas Bryant and Ish Smith did most of the damage in the fourth quarter, combining for 17 points on 7-10 (.700) from the field. Bryant finished the game with 21 points and eight rebounds off the bench, his second straight game with at least 20 points against Charlotte.

Washington dominated the boards, outrebounding Charlotte 57-38. The Wizards’ 57-board performance ties a season high and is just the fifth time since 2016 the team has hit that mark. Washington also outscored Charlotte 24-16 in second-chance points.

The Wizards are back at Capital One Arena on Saturday, hosting the Nets (20-26) at 8:00 P.M. in the teams’ first meeting of the season.