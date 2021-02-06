Preview: Wizards continue road trip Sunday against Hornets

The Wizards continue their four-game road trip on Sunday afternoon, taking on the Hornets at 1:00 P.M. in Charlotte. The Wizards are looking to bounce back from a loss Friday to the Heat while Charlotte is coming off a 17-point loss to the Jazz on the same night. The game marks the first outing of a road-road back-to-back for Washington as the team is set to take on the Bulls on Monday night.

GAME INFO

Spectrum Center | 1:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Deni Avdija, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Robin Lopez

Hornets: G – LaMelo Ball, G – Terry Rozier, F – Miles Bridges, F – Gordon Hayward, C – Cody Zeller

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Raul Neto (left groin tightness – questionable)

Hornets: Devonte’ Graham (left groin strain – out), P.J. Washington (right foot sprain – questionable),

STORYLINES

Beal looks to bounce back from off-game against Heat

Bradley Beal comes into Sunday’s matinee matchup with the Charlotte looking to rebound from his lowest scoring performance since 2018. Beal, who leads the league in scoring with 33.3 points per game and had scored 25-plus points in all 17 of his games prior to Friday, scored just seven points against the Heat on 1-14 (.071) shooting. Postgame, he credited the Miami defense and stressed that he wasn’t worried about the game impacting him going forward.

“I’m human,” Beal said postgame. “Every human being is due for a bad one – a bad day…A lot of tough shots. They made it tough. They double- and triple-teamed me a lot…They did a good job defending.”

Beal, who was announced Thursday as the leading vote-getter among Eastern Conference guards in NBA All-Star voting first returns, said he doesn’t need any help getting motivated for the next one.

“Nobody puts more pressure or critiques themselves more than I do, but at the same time, I know what happened,” Beal said. “I had a bad night. Nobody has to pump me up to be ready for something. That will never have to happen. I’m a true pro. I will be ready for sure.”

Len coming into his own with Wizards

Just two weeks after signing with the team, Wizards center Alex Len said after Friday’s game in Miami that he was feeling more and more comfortable with his role on the team. That level of comfort is clear in his play. Len is coming off an 18-point game against the Heat, the most he’s scored in his time with Washington and is averaging 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 blocks per game in his last two outings. An ACL injury to starting center Thomas Bryant and the Wizards’ shorthandedness due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols prompted Len’s signing. Since then, the University of Maryland alum has combined with Robin Lopez to form a formidable frontcourt rotation for Washington. While neither matches Bryant’s offensive versatility, Lopez and Len bring physicality on the defensive end and are learning how best to complement Washington’s start guards on offense.

“I feel pretty comfortable,” Len said after Friday’s matchup with Miami. “With every game, I just try to figure out what Russ likes to do, what Bradley (likes to do). It’s easy with Brad because he likes to come off Y pin-downs and you just have to get him open for a shot. Russ likes to move in wide open spacing, so you don’t set as many ball-screens – you just be flat on the baseline and let him create and be ready to catch and finish.”

Ball excelling in starting role

While Gordon Hayward leads the way for the Hornets this season with 23.0 points per game, rookie guard LaMelo Ball, selected third overall in this year’s draft, has made a noticeable impact since moving into the starting lineup three games ago. In 20 games off the bench, Ball averaged 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. In three games as a starter, he’s averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 assists and 6.0 assists – and is coming off a career-high 34 points against Utah on Friday night. At 6’6”, Ball creates a matchup problem for a lot of defenses and carries a heavy load for the Hornets’ offense. In his three games as a starter, he leads the team with a 25.2 usage percentage.