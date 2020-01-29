Wizards open six-game homestand Thursday night against Hornets

The Wizards (15-31) return from a four-game road trip to begin a six-game homestand on Thursday night, hosting the Hornets (16-31) at 7:00 P.M. in the teams’ third meeting of the season. Washington is looking to bounce back from a loss to the league-best Bucks while Charlotte is coming off a win over the Knicks.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Isaiah Thomas, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Thomas Bryant, C – Ian Mahinmi

Hornets: G – Terry Rozier, G – Devonte’ Graham, F – Miles Bridges, F – P.J. Washington, C – Cody Zeller

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (groin injury – out), Garrison Mathews (sprained right ankle – out), Jordan McRae (sprained right ankle – out), Moritz Wagner (sprained left ankle – out), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Hornets: N/A

Storylines

Beal making a concerted, successful effort to get to the line

Over his last two games, Bradley Beal is averaging 43.5 points per game, and while his shooting percentages have been good – 47.2% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range – they aren’t the red hot shooting rates one might expect from a player putting up consecutive 40-point games. The difference, at least in the last two games, has been Beal’s success in finding ways to get to the free throw line. Beal has attempted 18 free throws in each of the last two games, becoming just the second guard in the last six years to hit that mark in back-to-back games. In that time, no player has attempted at least 18 free throws in three consecutive games.

Beal’s increased aggression since returning from injury has been obvious, settling for less perimeter jumpers, playing more physically and working his way into the paint on a more consistent basis. Even he has admitted a change in approach.

“I’m just kind of forcing it sometimes,” Beal said after Tuesday’s game against Milwaukee. “Just kind of forcing refs to make calls. I’m taking shots I don’t usually take. Just being aggressive.”

Thursday’s matchup marks the start of a six-game homestand

The Wizards’ Thursday night matchup with the Hornets is the first of six straight games to be played at Capital One Arena, tied for the team’s longest homestand of the season. The stretch features games against the Hornets, Nets, Warriors, Mavericks, Grizzlies and Bulls. Having lost three of four games, the last two by 19.5 points per game, an extended homestand may be just what Washington needs to get back on track. This season, the Wizards are 9-11 (.450) at home compared to 6-20 (.230) on the road. In their last six-game homestand, which spanned from December 28 to January 6, the Wizards went 3-3 and earned wins over the Heat, Nuggets and Celtics, each ranking in the top eight in the league in winning percentage.

The homestand provides a realistic and much-needed opportunity for the Wizards to go on a run heading into the All-Star break. Five of Washington’s six opponents on the trip are below .500 on the season, including the Hornets, Nets, Warriors and Bulls, all of whom have yet to win 20 games this season. The Mavericks, who sit at 29-18 on the season, are the only team of the bunch with a winning record.

Hornets’ unusual offense led by Graham and Rozier

The Hornets come to D.C. looking to build on what was just their third win since December 18, a 97-92 final in which they and the Knicks shot a combined 26.5% from 3-point range. Charlotte scored just 15 points in the first quarter, but used 32 second quarter points to overcome a 13-point deficit. Terry Rozier scored a game-high 30 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. Prior to the win over New York, the Hornets had lost eight in a row and 14 of their last 16. Of those eight losses, five came by 10 points or more.

Charlotte’s style of play is unique. Despite a starting backcourt of Rozier and Devonte’ Graham, both dynamic guards who can score from all over the court and see most of the offense run through their hands (each with usage ratings above 24.0), the Hornets play at the slowest pace in the league. However, in that plodding, calculated offense, Charlotte is generating 3-point production that rivals some of the fastest-paced teams in the league. In fact, the Hornets are the only team in the league to rank in the top 10 in 3-point attempts per game (34.6) and the bottom 10 in pace (96.9). While Charlotte ranks just 19th in the league in 3-point percentage (35.2), preventing an explosive night from beyond the arc will be high on the list of priorities for a Washington defense that ranks 28th in opponent 3-point percentage (37.6).