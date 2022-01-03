Preview: Wizards, Hornets meet Monday at Capital One Arena

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards continue their four-game homestand on Monday night, hosting the Hornets at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is looking to bounce back from a buzzer-beating loss at the hands of Chicago on Saturday night and earn its 10th home win of the season. The Hornets are playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a 34-point loss to the Suns on Sunday night in Charlotte.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS HORNETS G Bradley Beal LaMelo Ball G Corey Kispert Terry Rozier F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Gordon Hayward F Kyle Kuzma Miles Bridges C Daniel Gafford Mason Plumlee

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS HORNETS PPG Beal (23.6) Ball (19.6) RPG Kuzma (8.1) Ball (7.4) APG Beal (6.4) Ball (7.8)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Thomas Bryant (health and safety protocols – out)

Spencer Dinwiddie (health and safety protocols – out)

Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)

Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocols – out)

Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)

Aaron Holiday (health and safety protocols – out)

Raul Neto (health and safety protocols – out)

Brad Wanamaker (health and safety protocols – out)



HORNETS :

TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

110-93 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)

119-112 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)

96-117 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)

124-117 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)



HORNETS:

99-133 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)

116-108 (W) at IND (BOX SCORE)

123-99 (W) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)

115-107 (W) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

102-112 (L) at UTA (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.