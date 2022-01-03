Preview: Wizards, Hornets meet Monday at Capital One Arena

Posted: Jan 03, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards continue their four-game homestand on Monday night, hosting the Hornets at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is looking to bounce back from a buzzer-beating loss at the hands of Chicago on Saturday night and earn its 10th home win of the season. The Hornets are playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a 34-point loss to the Suns on Sunday night in Charlotte.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS HORNETS
G Bradley Beal LaMelo Ball
G Corey Kispert Terry Rozier
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Gordon Hayward
F Kyle Kuzma Miles Bridges
C Daniel Gafford Mason Plumlee
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS HORNETS
PPG Beal (23.6) Ball (19.6)
RPG Kuzma (8.1) Ball (7.4)
APG Beal (6.4) Ball (7.8)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Thomas Bryant (health and safety protocols – out)
Spencer Dinwiddie (health and safety protocols – out)
Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)
Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocols – out)
Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)
Aaron Holiday (health and safety protocols – out)
Raul Neto (health and safety protocols – out)
Brad Wanamaker (health and safety protocols – out)

HORNETS :
TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
110-93 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)
119-112 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
96-117 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)
124-117 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

HORNETS:
99-133 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)
116-108 (W) at IND (BOX SCORE)
123-99 (W) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)
115-107 (W) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
102-112 (L) at UTA (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

Tags
Wizards, English

Related Content

Wizards

English

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter