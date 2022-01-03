Preview: Wizards, Hornets meet Monday at Capital One Arena
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App
The Wizards continue their four-game homestand on Monday night, hosting the Hornets at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is looking to bounce back from a buzzer-beating loss at the hands of Chicago on Saturday night and earn its 10th home win of the season. The Hornets are playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a 34-point loss to the Suns on Sunday night in Charlotte.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|HORNETS
|G
|Bradley Beal
|LaMelo Ball
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Terry Rozier
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Gordon Hayward
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Miles Bridges
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Mason Plumlee
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|HORNETS
|PPG
|Beal (23.6)
|Ball (19.6)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.1)
|Ball (7.4)
|APG
|Beal (6.4)
|Ball (7.8)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Thomas Bryant (health and safety protocols – out)
Spencer Dinwiddie (health and safety protocols – out)
Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)
Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocols – out)
Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)
Aaron Holiday (health and safety protocols – out)
Raul Neto (health and safety protocols – out)
Brad Wanamaker (health and safety protocols – out)
HORNETS :
TBA
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
110-93 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)
119-112 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
96-117 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)
124-117 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
HORNETS:
99-133 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)
116-108 (W) at IND (BOX SCORE)
123-99 (W) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)
115-107 (W) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
102-112 (L) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
