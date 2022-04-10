Preview: Wizards face Hornets in season finale

WHERE: Spectrum Center

WHEN: 3:30 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards close out their 2021-22 season on Sunday afternoon, taking on the Hornets at 3:30 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. With a Washington win, the teams would split the four-game season series at two games apiece with the Wizards winning the most recent meeting 124-121 on January 3 at Capital One Arena.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS HORNETS G Tomas Satoransky LaMelo Ball G Corey Kispert Terry Rozier F Deni Avdija Miles Bridges F Rui Hachimura P.J. Washington C Daniel Gafford Mason Plumlee

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS HORNETS PPG Kuzma (17.1) Bridges (20.3) RPG Kuzma (8.5) Plumlee (7.7) APG Kuzma (3.5) Ball (7.6)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest – out)

Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)

Kristaps Porzingis (right knee injury maintenance – out)



HORNETS:

Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

92-114 (L) vs. NYK (BOX SCORE)

103-118 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)

132-114 (W) at MIN (BOX SCORE)

102-144 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)

135-103 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)



HORNETS:

133-117 (W) at CHI (BOX SCORE)

128-101 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)

115-144 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)

114-144 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)

125-114 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

