Preview: Wizards face Hornets in season finale
WHERE: Spectrum Center
WHEN: 3:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards close out their 2021-22 season on Sunday afternoon, taking on the Hornets at 3:30 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. With a Washington win, the teams would split the four-game season series at two games apiece with the Wizards winning the most recent meeting 124-121 on January 3 at Capital One Arena.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|HORNETS
|G
|Tomas Satoransky
|LaMelo Ball
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Terry Rozier
|F
|Deni Avdija
|Miles Bridges
|F
|Rui Hachimura
|P.J. Washington
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Mason Plumlee
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|HORNETS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|Bridges (20.3)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.5)
|Plumlee (7.7)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.5)
|Ball (7.6)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee injury maintenance – out)
HORNETS:
Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
92-114 (L) vs. NYK (BOX SCORE)
103-118 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)
132-114 (W) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
102-144 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
135-103 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)
HORNETS:
133-117 (W) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
128-101 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
115-144 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
114-144 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
125-114 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
