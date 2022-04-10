Preview: Wizards face Hornets in season finale

Posted: Apr 10, 2022

WHERE: Spectrum Center
WHEN: 3:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards close out their 2021-22 season on Sunday afternoon, taking on the Hornets at 3:30 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. With a Washington win, the teams would split the four-game season series at two games apiece with the Wizards winning the most recent meeting 124-121 on January 3 at Capital One Arena.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS HORNETS
G Tomas Satoransky LaMelo Ball
G Corey Kispert Terry Rozier
F Deni Avdija Miles Bridges
F Rui Hachimura P.J. Washington
C Daniel Gafford Mason Plumlee
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS HORNETS
PPG Kuzma (17.1) Bridges (20.3)
RPG Kuzma (8.5) Plumlee (7.7)
APG Kuzma (3.5) Ball (7.6)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee injury maintenance – out)

HORNETS:
Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
92-114 (L) vs. NYK (BOX SCORE)
103-118 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)
132-114 (W) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
102-144 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
135-103 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)

HORNETS:
133-117 (W) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
128-101 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
115-144 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
114-144 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
125-114 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

