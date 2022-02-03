Wizards to honor TV & film creators on February 7th

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards’ Black History Month campaign “Our Community, Our History” will celebrate those from the Washington D.C. area that have had an impact on D.C.’s culture. During the game on Monday, February 7 against the Miami Heat, the team will focus on trailblazers from the television and film industry.

Graphics highlighting D.C. natives Taraji P Henson, Regina Hall, as well as organizations such as Black Entertainment Television (BET) will be showcased on LED signage. Numerous in-game video features will be played throughout the game. A video featuring artists from THEARC, a non-profit organization that provides dance classes, music, fine arts, academics, to name a few of their many services at a substantially reduced cost or no cost at all to residents East of the River, will be showed; a video on the importance of Black History Month featuring Wizards players; and, as part of the Black-owned DMV video spotlight, The Furlough Cheesecake will be highlighted in-game.

As a tribute to his 7'7" stature, the first 7,700 fans to enter Capital One Arena will receive an exclusive Manute Bol bobblehead. Bol, who was selected by the Washington Bullets in the 1985 NBA Draft, will wear the Bullets white home uniform first unveiled in 1989. Originally from the Sudan, Bol established the Ring True Foundation to assist his countrymen with various resources including medical and education.

Bol’s bobblehead is the first in the Wizards' limited-edition collectible bobblehead series. Complete the set by collecting the remaining two bobbleheads later this season: Gheorghe Muresan on March 27th vs. Golden State Warriors and Wes Unseld on April 1st vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

Highlights from the Wizards’ Black History Month programming include:

The Washington Wizards have partnered with the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation for their annual essay contest for DMV and Baltimore area high school and middle school students. In its 27th year, the contest will honor Dr. Edwin Bancroft (E.B.) Henderson, a sports historian, educator, administrator, coach, athlete, and civil rights activist known as the 'Grandfather of Black Basketball' here in Washington, D.C. Dr. Henderson, a great activist, wrote over 3,000 letters to the editor for the Washington Post and other newspapers on civil rights and race relations. Students are encouraged to submit a 250- word essay about a community leader who has had a positive impact in your life. One submission from a high school student and one submission from a middle school student will be selected to receive a scholarship contribution and additional recognition from the Washington Wizards. Deadline to submit is March 17, 2022. For more information visit washingtonwizards.com/blackhistory.

For the second consecutive year, the Washington Wizards will support Black-Owned DMV, a campaign that highlights the importance of Black-Owned businesses in the Washington metropolitan area. The season-long initiative highlights two businesses every month and each business selected will be featured on the team’s Black-Owned DMV page and through Wizards marketing assets.

Participants in the Black-Owned DMV initiative will receive professional development and networking opportunities. To be considered for the Black-Owned DMV program, businesses must be within a 75-mile radius of Capital One Arena. Submit an application HERE.

For more information on the Washington Wizards' Black History Month initiatives, visit washingtonwizards.com/blackhistory.