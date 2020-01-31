Wizards honor Kobe Bryant Thursday night

Prior to Thursday night’s game against Charlotte, the Wizards paid tribute to the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims of Sunday’s tragic helicopter accident. During pregame warmups, Wizards players wore #8 and #24 jerseys with “Bryant” across the back while coaches along the bench, as well as Ted and Zach Leonsis, all wore variations of Bryant’s signature Nike shoe.

The jerseys will be signed and sold for auction at a later date with the proceeds benefitting the MambaOnThree Fund, which was created to help support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy.

Preceding the national anthem, Bryant and all those who lost their lives in the accident were honored in a tribute video and a 24-second moment of silence.





We honored Kobe Bryant tonight in the nation's capital. pic.twitter.com/soAIt7xARO — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 31, 2020

Bryant played 20 seasons in the NBA, all with the Lakers, accumulating five championships, two Finals MVPs, a regular season MVP and 18 All-Star invitations. Bryant retired after the 2016 season and ranks fourth all-time in scoring.

The Wizards organization joined the entire NBA community in mourning Bryant’s passing this week.

“Words can’t describe it and they can’t do any justice to how he impacted the sports world – not just basketball,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “He had a mentality that you want your team to play with – the toughness and determination. Not many guys, if any, played the game better.”

“We all grew up watching him and admiring him,” Bradley Beal said. “He had a huge impact on (the game) and especially on me, being his position. He was somebody I looked up to – his mentality, his hunger, his drive. You couldn’t teach that.”

“He was a loving husband, devoted father and caring son – he was a great ambassador for the game of basketball, an influential figure in business, as well as an active participant in his community,” Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO and Chairman Ted Leonsis said of Bryant. “He's impacted the lives of so many both on-and-off the court. His legacy will continue to live on through the many people he touched and influenced throughout his life of basketball and beyond.”