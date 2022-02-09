Wizards to honor educators and celebrate HBCUs on February 12th

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards’ Black History Month campaign “Our Community, Our History” will celebrate those from the Washington D.C. area that have had an impact on D.C.’s culture. On Saturday, February 12, when the team hosts the Sacramento Kings, the team will highlight those working in education and honor and celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Graphics highlighting DMV area professors and teachers will be displayed on LED signage throughout the arena. The team will also recognize 2021 D.C. Teacher and National Teacher of the Year, Alejandro Diasgranados, who currently teaches at Aiton Elementary. During the game, a video feature on Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE) employees, who are HBCU alumni, will discuss the significance of HBCUs. Fans will also see a video spotlighting the Wizards’ Black-owned DMV initiative which will showcase Mahogany Books.

In addition, the night will feature many HBCU initiatives. Those in attendance will see a pregame performance by the Morgan State Morganettes and the national anthem will be sung by the Bowie State Gospel Choir. Fans will be treated to a halftime presentation by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund's RISE Unity Step Team which will feature members from the Divine Nine Black Greek letter organizations. The Howard University and Morgan State Men’s Basketball Teams, who will be competing in the inaugural HBCU Classic during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, will also be recognized.

On the concourse, the University of the District of Colombia (UDC) will have a table set up at section 117. Guests in attendance will be able to learn more about the fund established by the University of the District of Columbia Foundation to honor legendary UDC alumnus, Dr. Edwin Bancroft (E.B.) Henderson, a sports historian, educator, administrator, coach, athlete, and civil rights activist known as the 'Grandfather of Black Basketball', through a scholarship endowment, naming of the University sports complex, and a permanent memorial on campus. Fans can support these efforts to honor Dr. Henderson and his legacy in sports by visiting the table. As part of the Wizards’ support for Black-Owned DMV, a campaign that highlights the importance of Black-Owned businesses, Mahogany Books will also have a pop-up shop during the game at section 115.

Fans can join the Wizards in celebrating our annual HBCU Night by purchasing tickets at this LINK. All tickets purchased through the link will receive a Wizards HBCU Pride Tumbler. Wear your school colors, best Divine 9 apparel, and show HBCU pride as we turn Capital One Arena into a Homecoming we will never forget! Five dollars from every ticket purchased through this link will be donated to the DC HBCU Alumni Alliance.

Highlights from the Wizards’ Black History Month programming include:

The Washington Wizards have partnered with the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation for their annual essay contest for DMV and Baltimore area high school and middle school students. In its 27th year, the contest will honor Dr. Edwin Bancroft (E.B.) Henderson, a sports historian, educator, administrator, coach, athlete, and civil rights activist known as the 'Grandfather of Black Basketball' here in Washington, D.C. Dr. Henderson, a great activist, wrote over 3,000 letters to the editor for the Washington Post and other newspapers on civil rights and race relations. Students are encouraged to submit a 250- word essay about a community leader who has had a positive impact in your life. One submission from a high school student and one submission from a middle school student will be selected to receive a scholarship contribution and additional recognition from the Washington Wizards. Deadline to submit is March 17, 2022. For more information visit washingtonwizards.com/blackhistory.

For the second consecutive year, the Washington Wizards will support Black-Owned DMV, a campaign that highlights the importance of Black-Owned businesses in the Washington metropolitan area. The season-long initiative highlights two businesses every month and each business selected will be featured on the team’s Black-Owned DMV page and through Wizards marketing assets.

Participants in the Black-Owned DMV initiative will receive professional development and networking opportunities. To be considered for the Black-Owned DMV program, businesses must be within a 75-mile radius of Capital One Arena. Submit an application HERE.

For more information on the Washington Wizards' Black History Month initiatives, visit washingtonwizards.com/blackhistory.