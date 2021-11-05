Wizards to honor Bob Dandridge on Nov. 7

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host a Hall of Fame celebration, presented by Moet & Chandon, for franchise legend Bob Dandridge on Sunday, Nov. 7, prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dandridge was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. The first 10,000 fans will receive a rally towel branded with Dandridge’s name and number in the Bullets marks (attached).

Dandridge spent four years with the Washington Bullets, where he helped lead the team to a championship in 1978. During that time, he earned an All-Star nod (1979) and was named to the All-NBA and All-Defense teams (1978-79). Dandridge was a vital member throughout the team’s championship run, recording averages of 21.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game during the 1978 playoffs. During his time in Washington, Dandridge averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

As part of the celebration, the team will unveil a display near section 113 which include a plaque with dates and symbols significant to the 1978 NBA Championship run, a caricature of the 1978 Championship team and a Dandridge Bullets jersey and warm up sweats.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment Founder & CEO Ted Leonsis will help recognize Dandridge at halftime of the game. A video featuring career highlights, his Hall of Fame speech and congratulatory messages will be played.