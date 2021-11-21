Recap: KCP, Dinwiddie lead late comeback as Wizards top Heat 103-100

FINAL: WIZARDS 103 | HEAT 100

BOX SCORE | PHOTOS

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (21), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16), Spencer Dinwiddie (16)

HEAT: Jimmy Butler (29), Tyler Herro (20), Bam Adebayo (15)

SUMMARY

The Wizards erased a 16-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Heat 103-100 on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with 21 points while Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 27 points for Miami. Washington used a 15-2 run, led by four clutch threes in the final five minutes of the game, to overcome the Miami advantage. With the victory, the Wizards are now 5-0 this season in games decided by five points or less.

“The crowd has been terrific,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said postgame. “In those moments, you feel it and it drives our guys. It gives them an extra boost.”

Beal scored 10 of the Wizards’ first 15 points of the night and assisted on Montrezl Harrell’s first bucket to put Washington up 17-10 mid-way through the opening frame. A Tyler Herro triple on the ensuing possession sparked a 13-3 run to put Miami up 23-20 before a strong finish to the quarter from Washington, capped by a difficult, driving take from Deni Avdija put the Wizards back on top. Both defenses dialed it up in the second quarter. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored his first points of the night on a 3-pointer that broke a 33-33 tie with just under six minutes left in the first half. He knocked down another two minutes later, but Washington couldn’t build a lead any greater than six points. The Wizards and Heat combined to shoot 9-39 (.230) from the field in the second quarter and scored just 33 total points.

The Heat opened the second half on a 20-6 run to take a 63-47 lead before consecutive baskets from Raul Neto and Beal put an end to the Miami momentum. The Wizards went on a 12-5 run to cut the lead to 72-68, highlighted by a run of seven-consecutive points from Harrell. After Beal drew a foul on a buzzer-beating 3-point attempt at the end of the third and knocked down all three free throws, Washington trailed just 75-71 heading into the final frame. Both teams traded makes in the opening minutes of the fourth, combining to score points on six of the first seven possessions. Down by six, the Wizards hit three 3-pointers in a span of two and a half minutes, sending a sellout crowd at Capital One Arena in to hysterics and capping a 15-2 run to take a 3-point lead into the final minute of the game. Miami and Washington exchanged free throws on the ensuing possessions before a defensive stop in the final seconds sealed the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

KCP and Dinwiddie close the deal

Caldwell-Pope and Dinwiddie entered the fourth quarter with a combined 12 points on 4-14 (.285) shooting, but came up big when it mattered most. In the fourth, the duo scored 20 points on 7-7 (1.000) from the field and 5-5 (1.00) from 3-point range, highlighted by 18 consecutive points over a five-minute span, accounting for nearly all of the Wizards’ game-winning run.

Beal leads in scoring, sets season-high in assists

Coming off a 30-point game against the Heat on Thursday, Beal got off to a hot start Saturday, scoring 10 points on 4-4 (1.000) from the field in the first quarter. While Beal’s scoring cooled as the night went along, he continued to find other ways to keep the Wizards’ offense active. Despite a scoreless fourth quarter, Beal was plus-nine in the final frame and finished the night with a season-high nine assists. He’s now recorded at least five assists in the last seven games.

Butler, Herro combine for 49

For the second game in a row, the Heat were led by a standout performance from Butler. The All-NBA forward had another efficient night, shooting 11-19 (.578) on his way to 29 points in 38 minutes of action. This time, however, Butler had backup. After sitting out the teams’ matchup on Thursday night due to a right wrist bruise, Herro returned in full force on Saturday. Entering the game averaging 21.7 points per game, Herro came off the bench to score 20 points on 8-16 (.500) from the field and 3-6 (.500) from 3-point range.