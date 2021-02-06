Recap: Wizards fall to Heat 122-95 in Miami

FINAL: Wizards 95 | Heat 122

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Alex Len (18), Russell Westbrook (13), Rui Hachimura (12)

Heat: Kendrick Nunn (25), Bam Adebayo (21), Tyler Hero (17), Kelly Olynyk (17)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated by the Heat 122-95 on Friday night in Miami. Washington had won two of their last three games, but came out cold from the opening tip and couldn’t keep up with an efficient Heat offense. The 27-point loss was the Wizards’ largest margin of defeat this season. Alex Len led the way for Washington with a season-high 18 points while Kendrick Nunn scored a game-high 25 for Miami.

Davis Bertans was the bright spot for a Wizards offense that struggled in the first quarter. He shot 2-3 (.667) from 3-point range and drew a foul on another attempt from deep, scoring nine of Washington’s 27 points. Outside of Bertans, the Wizards shot 1-10 (.100) from three in the first. The Wizards’ struggles worsened in the second quarter as the team scored just 16 points, shooting 5-18 (.278) from the field and 0-5 (.000) from 3-point range. Miami closed the first half on a 24-9 run and led by 28 at halftime.

After Kelly Olynyk scored 14 points on 5-5 (1.000) from the field, including 4-4 (1.000) from 3-point range, to extend the Heat lead to 37 points late in the third quarter, both Miami and Washington turned to their reserve units. Len, Ish Smith, Troy Brown Jr., Isaac Bonga and Jerome Robinson played the entire fourth quarter for the Wizards, outscoring Miami 25-16.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal posts first single-digit scoring game since 2018

Beal entered Friday’s matchup with Miami having scored at least 20 points in each of his last 40 games and had scored 25-plus points in every game, the longest streak to start a season since the NBA-ABA merger. Both streaks came to an end on Friday night. Beal’s offensive struggles started early. He hit a pair of free throws just over three minutes into the game, but couldn’t get in rhythm otherwise. Beal went to halftime with four points – all from the free throw line – and was 0-12 (.000) from the field. He knocked down a 3-pointer early in the third, but was unable to build any momentum from it. He finished the night with seven points on 1-14 (.071) from the field and 1-7 (.142) from three.

Len scores season high, blocks five shots

A bright spot for the Wizards was the performance of Alex Len, whose team-high 18 points were the most he’s scored since December 30, 2019. Len closed a solid two-game performance in Miami having totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the teams’ Wednesday game. Len signed with the Wizards in January after Thomas Bryant was lost for the year to an ACL injury and has now played in eight games with Washington. Against the Heat, Len registered a plus-two rating in 24 minutes of action and blocked five shots, setting a new season high and falling one short of tying his career high.

Bam fuels Miami’s dominant first half

Adebayo entered the game having totaled just 23 points in two games against the Wizards this season. In the teams’ first meeting, the big got into foul trouble early and finished with nine points in just 21 minutes. In their last meeting, he scored 17 points on an efficient 8-15 (.533) from the field. On Friday, Adebayo came out strong, scoring 19 points in the first half and recording a plus-20 rating in 17 minutes.

NEXT UP: Wizards at Hornets / Sunday, February 7 / 1:00 P.M. / Spectrum Center

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT