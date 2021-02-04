Recap: Wizards beat Heat 103-100 behind Beal's 32

FINAL: Wizards 103 | Heat 100

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (32), Deni Avdija (13), Rui Hachimura (11), Davis Bertans (11)

Heat Tyler Herro (20), Jimmy Butler (19), Bam Adebayo (17)

SUMMARY

The Wizards beat the Heat 103-100 on Wednesday night in Miami in the second game of a back-to-back. Bradley Beal led the way with 32 points for Washington and has now scored 30-plus points in nine of his last 10 games. Tyler Herro (20) and Jimmy Butler (19) combined to score 39 points to lead the way for Miami. Wednesday’s game was the first of two consecutive matchups between the teams with their second matchup set for Friday night.

“We’ve fought through a lot,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “A lot of things that no team has ever gone through. We kept fighting. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep competing. It was a gutty win.”

After Beal knocked down 3-pointers on each of the Wizards’ first two possessions, the Heat answered with a 13-0 run to take a seven-point lead. Minutes later, the Wizards went on a run of their own as Beal and Davis Bertans combined to erase an eight-point Miami lead in just over 90 seconds of play, tying the game at 20. Beal scored 14 of his 32 points in the first quarter, shooting 4-5 (.800) from the field and 3-4 (.750) from deep. Deni Avdija and Robin Lopez knocked down 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions with 4:43 left in the second quarter to give the Wizards their first lead of the night. Miami countered with a 16-3 run and took a double-digit lead into halftime.

The Wizards dialed it up defensively in the second half, holding the Heat to 35 points 29.3% from the field and 21.7% from 3-point range in quarters three and four. With Miami up by 13 early in the third quarter, Washington went on a 22-8 run capped by a Beal step-back to take a 77-76 lead. In the fourth, both teams battled back and forth but neither managed to create much separation until Bertans knocked down a three to give the Wizards a six-point lead with just over seven minutes to go. With the game tied at 98 with 3:19 left, Bertans hit a pair of free throws after absorbing a foul from Bam Adebayo on a rebound attempt. From there, the Wizards locked up on defense and converted their free throws to seal the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal hit two milestones with 32-point game

Coming off consecutive 37-point games, Beal scored a game-high 32 points on 11-23 (.478) shooting. Late in the third quarter, Beal scored seven consecutive points for the Wizards, including a 3-pointer that gave him 25 points on the night. With the basket, Beal secured his 17th consecutive game with 25-plus points, the longest such streak to start a season since the NBA-ABA merger, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan.

“It’s pretty cool,” Beal said postgame. “That’s a remarkable achievement. It’s not something you always shoot for, but it’s amazing to hear all the stats that we come up with in our game. To pass him is always a great feeling – it’s something you always put in your accolades, but at the same time, it felt even better getting it in a win.”

Surpassing Jordan was the second historic landmark Beal hit Wednesday night. With 5:53 left in the second quarter, Beal converted on a driving layup to give him 12,000 career points. Beal becomes just the second player in franchise history to cross the 12,000-point threshold, joining Elvin Hayes, who ranks first in franchise history with 15,551 points.

Wizards finding their touch from 3-point range

After shooting 29.5% from 3-point range in their first five games back from their 13-day health and safety hiatus, the Wizards have now shot at least 40.0% in each of their last two games. Washington shot 15-37 (.405) from deep against Miami, led by Avdija, Beal, Bertans, Troy Brown Jr. and Garrison Mathews, who each hit multiple triples.

Bertans came up big for the Wizards after shooting just 5-28 (.179) from three since coming back from health and safety protocols, hitting three 3-pointers, including one mid-way through the fourth quarter to give Washington a six-point lead.

Wizards contain Miami stars in second half

After scoring 31 points in the teams’ first meeting of the season on January 9, Tyler Herro put on another strong performance against the Wizards, but was held in check in the second half. At halftime, Herro had scored 17 points on 7-9 (.777) from the field and 3-3 (1.000) from 3-point range. Herro managed just three points on 1-3 (.333) from the field in the second half. Washington’s defense had a similar impact on Jimmy Butler, who did a little bit of everything for Miami in the first half, tallying 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. But in the second, Butler scored just seven points on 2-7 (.286) shooting.

NEXT UP: Wizards at Heat / Friday, February 5 / 8:00 P.M. / AmericanAirlines Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT