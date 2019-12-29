Wizards host streaking Heat Monday night

The Wizards (9-22) host the Heat (24-8) Monday night at 7:00 P.M. in the second game of a six-game homestand. Washington could be without Bradley Beal, who missed Saturday’s game against New York with lower right leg soreness. Miami enters the game having won five straight games and nine of their last 11, including a one-point overtime win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Isaiah Thomas, G – Gary Payton II, F – Troy Brown Jr., F – Johnathan Williams, C – Ian Mahinmi

Heat: G – Kendrick Nunn, G – Duncan Robinson, F – Jimmy Butler, F – Bam Adebayo, C – Meyers Leonard

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (lower right leg soreness – questionable), Davis Bertans (right quad strain – out), Thomas Bryant (right foot stress reaction – out), Rui Hachimura (groin injury – out), C.J. Miles (left wrist surgery – out), Moritz Wagner (left ankle sprain – out), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Heat: Justise Winslow (lower back bone bruise – out)

Storylines

Wizards could be without Beal for second straight game

When the Wizards and Heat face of Monday night, the team could once again be without All-Star guard Bradley Beal. Saturday night against the Knicks, Beal (lower right leg soreness) missed his first game since April 12, 2017, the final game of the 2016-17 regular season.

“When you have a streak like that, it says a lot about the player – taking care of his body, not being injured, playing through small nicks and knacks that players tend to have throughout this long season,” Isaiah Thomas said of Beal. “That’s a hell of a streak. You don’t see that in today’s game with load management and guys sitting out when they don’t need to be.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said before Saturday’s game that Beal was day-to-day and could miss one or two games.

“He’s as durable as any guy in the league,” Brooks said before Saturday’s game. “He wants to play. He wants to practice. And that’s great – that’s who he is.”

If Washington is without Beal against Miami, Jordan McRae and Gary Payton II will likely take on the majority of his minutes. McRae has scored 15-plus points in each of his two games since returning from injury while Payton II continues to make a sizeable impact on both ends of the court. Both will have their work cut out for them against Miami’s collection of talented two-way wings, led by All-NBA forward Jimmy Butler.

Miami’s dominant December

The Heat enter Monday’s game looking to close out a month-long stretch that has propelled them to second place in the Eastern Conference and the third-best record in the league, trailing only the Bucks (29-5) and Lakers (25-7). Miami is 11-3 in December with five of those wins coming against teams currently ranking in the Eastern Conference’s top eight. As a team, the Heat rank top 10 in the league in assist percentage (62.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.89) in the month of December. Miami’s current five-game winning streak has been driven by a defense that has allowed 115-plus points just once in that span.

While Miami’s depth is made up mostly of new, young faces – Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro – it is veteran Jimmy Butler that gets things going on each end of the court for the Heat. Butler is one of just four players in the league averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds and six assists this season and is coming off a 25-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist game in the team’s win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Wizards face difficult schedule throughout January

The Wizards’ 31 games played is tied for the second-fewest in the league, trailing only the Boston Celtics, who have played just 30 games. Washington’s 12 home games are the fewest in the league, with no other team having played less than 14. The Wizards are set to climb in both of those lists in the coming weeks thanks to their current six-game homestand and a stretch of nine games in the next 16 days. The six-game homestand, which started Saturday against the Knicks, is tied for the Wizards’ longest of the season and will be particularly challenging for a team so short on depth. Each of the remaining games in the homestand is against teams currently amongst the top eight of their respective conference.