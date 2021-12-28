Preview: Wizards and Heat meet Tuesday night in Miami

Posted: Dec 28, 2021

WHERE: FTX Arena
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington & NBATV
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards take on the Heat on Tuesday in Miami at 7:30 p.m. After two-straight road wins over Utah and New York, Washington is coming off a Sunday-night loss to Philadelphia. Miami enters as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning four of five and seven of its last 10.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS HEAT
G Spencer Dinwiddie Gabe Vincent
G Corey Kispert Max Strus
F Deni Avdija Jimmy Butler
F Kyle Kuzma Duncan Robinson
C Daniel Gafford Omer Yurtseven
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS HEAT
PPG Beal (23.3) Herro (20.2)
RPG Kuzma (7.9) Dedmon (6.1)
APG Beal (5.9) Lowry (8.2)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols – questionable)
Thomas Bryant (health and safety protocols – out)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (health and safety protocols – out)
Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)
Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocols – out)
Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)
Aaron Holiday (health and safety protocols – out)
Raul Neto (health and safety protocols – out)

HEAT :
Bam Adebayo (right thumb UCL reconstruction – out)
Dewayne Dedmon (left knee sprain – out)
Udonis Haslem (health and safety protocols – out)
Kyle Lowry (health and safety protocols – out)
Markeiff Morris (neck – out)
Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery – out)
P.J. Tucker (left lower leg nerve inflammation)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
96-117 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)
124-117 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
109-103 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)
105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)

HEAT:
115-105 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)
90-100 (L) at DET (BOX SCORE)
125-96 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)
115-112 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
93-83 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)

