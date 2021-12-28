Preview: Wizards and Heat meet Tuesday night in Miami

WHERE: FTX Arena

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington & NBATV

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards take on the Heat on Tuesday in Miami at 7:30 p.m. After two-straight road wins over Utah and New York, Washington is coming off a Sunday-night loss to Philadelphia. Miami enters as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning four of five and seven of its last 10.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS HEAT G Spencer Dinwiddie Gabe Vincent G Corey Kispert Max Strus F Deni Avdija Jimmy Butler F Kyle Kuzma Duncan Robinson C Daniel Gafford Omer Yurtseven

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS HEAT PPG Beal (23.3) Herro (20.2) RPG Kuzma (7.9) Dedmon (6.1) APG Beal (5.9) Lowry (8.2)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols – questionable)

Thomas Bryant (health and safety protocols – out)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (health and safety protocols – out)

Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)

Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocols – out)

Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)

Aaron Holiday (health and safety protocols – out)

Raul Neto (health and safety protocols – out)



HEAT :

Bam Adebayo (right thumb UCL reconstruction – out)

Dewayne Dedmon (left knee sprain – out)

Udonis Haslem (health and safety protocols – out)

Kyle Lowry (health and safety protocols – out)

Markeiff Morris (neck – out)

Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery – out)

P.J. Tucker (left lower leg nerve inflammation)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

96-117 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)

124-117 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

109-103 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)

98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)

105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)



HEAT:

115-105 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)

90-100 (L) at DET (BOX SCORE)

125-96 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)

115-112 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)

93-83 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)

