Preview: Wizards set for second straight matchup vs. Heat

The Wizards take on the Heat for the second straight game on Friday at 8:00 P.M. from Miami. Washington topped Miami 103-100 on Wednesday night behind 32 points from Bradley Beal, evening the season series at one game apiece.

GAME INFO

AmericanAirlines Arena | 8:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Deni Avdija, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Robin Lopez

Heat: G – Tyler Herro, G – Duncan Robinson, F – Jimmy Butler, F – Kelly Olynyk, C – Bam Adebayo

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Raul Neto (left groin tightness – out)

Heat: Avery Bradley (right calf strain – out), Goran Dragic (right knee soreness – probable), Maurice Harkless (left thigh contusion – out), Meyers Leonard (left shoulder surgery – out), Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain – out), Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness – probable)

STORYLINES

Wizards look to balance rest and preparation

For the third time this season, the Wizards will face the same opponent two games in a row. This time, however, Washington is doing so on the road, meaning the team has an open day to fill between their matchups with Miami. With 16 games packed into the month of February, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks knows the team must prioritize rest and recovery when possible. With that in mind, Brooks left Thursday’s off-day activities up to each individual player.

“We’re going to have an optional day (Thursday),” Brooks said after the Wednesday win. “I hope everybody comes just to get out of the hotel. It’s good to get some Vitamin D and get into the gym. Normally when we do optional days, we have just about every player.”

Washington is coming off a home-road back-to-back and faces another back-to-back this coming Sunday and Monday with games in Charlotte and Chicago.

Westbrook set to face Heat for first time this season

While the Wizards are gearing up to take on the Heat for the third time this season, Russell Westbrook’s return to the lineup will mark his first matchup against Miami in a Wizards uniform. In the teams’ first meeting on January 9, Westbrook sat out due to left quadriceps soreness. On Wednesday night, Westbrook rested, as he has for the second game of all of Washington’s back-to-backs this season.

The Wizards managed a win on Wednesday without the former MVP guard, but will eagerly welcome him back into the lineup to fill a clear need. With both Westbrook and backup point guard Raul Neto (left groin tightness) out, Ish Smith served as the team’s only true point guard. Smith led the team with six assists in 27 minutes, but went scoreless on 0-8 (.000) shooting. Westbrook will bring a much-needed jolt to the offense. In his last three games, he’s scored 26 points, 41 points and recorded his fifth triple-double of the season.

Washington hopes to replicate second half defensive performance

After giving up 65 points in the first half against the Heat on Wednesday, the Wizards allowed just 35 in the second half, the fewest points they have given up in any half this season. While it will be difficult to once again hold Miami’s sharpshooting backcourt duo of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson to 11.1% shooting – as they in the second half on Wednesday – there are elements of the defensive showing that could be replicable, like defending the paint without fouling. Washington committed just six fouls in the second half, only one of which came from their frontcourt trio of Robin Lopez, Alex Len and Rui Hachimura. Brooks also credited much of the team’s defensive success on Wednesday with their shot-making on the other end of the court, allowing them to get back ahead of the break and prevent easy transition baskets.