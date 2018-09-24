Wizards 2018 Training Camp Preview

With training camp starting Tuesday, here are storylines heading into a critical week that will serve as the foundation for the 2018-19 Wizards season.

Building the chemistry

During Scott Brooks first two seasons as head coach, the Wizards held training camp in Richmond. This season, with the new MedStar Wizards Performance Center only a few miles from Capital One Arena, the Wizards will be holding a local training camp. Some teams like to go elsewhere for training camp, but Brooks is excited to utilize the new facility.

“I love the fact that we get to open up our new practice facility – it’s world class,” Brooks said on the Off The Bench podcast on Monday.

Training camp is all about building chemistry. The Wizards have four new key additions – Dwight Howard, Austin Rivers, Jeff Green, and Troy Brown Jr. A good portion of the team’s rotation will likely be different this season, and training camp is the first step to figuring out a player’s spots, how they play defense, and more.

“Training camp is the foundation of the season,” Brooks continued. “We have to integrate a bunch of new faces and we have to basically put our style of play and have an imprint during training camp. I’m looking forward to these next seven days.”

Howard (back) considered day-to-day

Howard is day-to-day heading into training camp after experiencing some back soreness. He was recently in China traveling for business purposes, but his injury is considered very minor.

“I’ve been having to do a lot of traveling with shoe companies and stuff like that in China,” Howard said at Wizards Media Day on Monday. “Just from training, traveling – airplanes weren’t made for tall people.”

“It’s just a minor setback, but it shouldn’t take that long for me to get back on the court. I’ve been feeling great all summer.”

Brooks reiterated that the Wizards and Howard will take it slow to make sure he’s ready to go for opening night on October 18.

“We’re in no rush,” Brooks said. “With training camp, you have three weeks to get ready for the first game.”

Organizational consistency

With the inaugural Capital City Go-Go season near, the Wizards and Go-Go will be working closely to maintain a consistent strategy, routine, and regiment. Two-way players Devin Robinson and Jordan McRae and training camp invitees Lavoy Allen, Chris Chiozza, Chasson Randle, and Tiwian Kendley are all expected to play a big role in the Go-Go season. Those six will be able to get added experience and value by playing with the Wizards during training camp. Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant, both of whom will be fighting for playing time, will look to impress during Wizards camp as well.

Quick notes

John Wall is healthy and feels great after having a summer of working on his body…Bradley Beal is coming off his first All-Star appearance and has put in a lot of work while balancing the birth of his son…Otto Porter Jr. feels great after rehabbing from his calf injury in the playoffs and spoke about becoming more aggressive this season…Markieff Morris called his summer “night and day” from last summer and he’s in great shape…Dwight Howard is looking forward to bringing a defensive presence for the Wizards…Tomas Satoransky and the Czech Republic qualified for the FIBA World Cup for the first time in the country’s history…Austin Rivers’ playmaking and isolation scoring has players and coaches excited heading into training camp…Kelly Oubre Jr. said he cannot wait for the most competitive training camp he’s been a part of…Jeff Green is excited to be home and said the transition has been easy…Ian Mahinmi is in great shape and should bang down low with Howard during practice…Troy Brown Jr. is impressing everybody with his basketball IQ on the court and his maturity off the court for a 19-year old.