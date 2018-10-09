Wizards head to Detroit for fourth preseason game

Coming off consecutive preseason wins against the Heat and the Knicks, the Wizards will play the Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday. With only two more preseason tune-ups before the regular season, the Wizards will look to get the most out of their remaining dress rehearsals.

Game Info

Little Caesars Arena | 7:00 p.m. | Monumental Sports Network | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, F – Otto Porter Jr., F – Markieff Morris, C – Ian Mahinmi

Pistons: G – Reggie Jackson, G – Luke Kennard, F – Reggie Bullock, F – Blake Griffin, C – Andre Drummond

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (Back – Out), Markieff Morris (Left Abdominal – Questionable), Thomas Bryant (Left Ankle – Questionable)

Pistons: Jon Leuer (Right Knee – Questionable)

Storylines

Minutes expectations

Dwight Howard will miss Wednesday’s game, giving Ian Mahinmi the start once again. Keef Morris did not practice on Tuesday, and is listed as questionable on Wednesday. If he does not go, Jeff Green, who had 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting as the starter Monday, would get the start again. Morris’s absence would create a domino effect as well, giving more minutes to Mahinmi, Green, Otto Porter Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr., Jason Smith, Troy Brown Jr., and possibly Thomas Bryant if he plays.

The rest of the starters are expected to play, and are expected to play up to 30 minutes.

More small-ball, from both teams

The Wizards have not been shy about their three-guard lineup of Wall, Beal, and Austin Rivers. On Monday, they even had Oubre and Porter at the ‘4’ and ‘5’ respectively as well as Green at the ‘5’. With Howard, Morris, and Bryant’s injuries, it will be interesting to see if Scott Brooks plays more small-ball against the Pistons.

On the other side, new head coach Dwane Casey has emphasized that he could see Glenn Robinson III and Stanley Johnson playing the ‘4’ this season. The Pistons do not have a ton of depth up front after Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin, and Jon Leuer. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a lot of small-ball on Wednesday night.

Keep locking in defensively

The Wizards held the Knicks to under 100 points on Monday, and several players talked about keeping up the defensive intensity after the win. Washington forced 21 turnovers, held New York to 43.0% shooting, and blocked five shots. They also out-rebounded the Knicks 49-39 and held them to only four offensive rebounds.

The team is working hard to play consistent defense this season, and that will be a point of emphasis against the Pistons. Washington’s effort against the Knicks was about as close to regular season form as you will see, and the Wizards will hope to replicate that in Detroit.