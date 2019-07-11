Wizards set for Game 4 of Summer League against Hawks

The Wizards (1-2) wrap up their preliminary round schedule today with a matinee in Vegas against the Hawks (1-2). The top eight teams will advance to a playoff over the weekend, but with eight teams already recording three or more wins, both Washington and Atlanta have been eliminated from contention. Both teams will play a consolation game either Friday or Saturday to close their 2019 Summer League campaigns.

Game Info

Thomas & Mack Arena | 6:30 P.M. ET | ESPN2

Last Game Starters

Wizards: G – Justin Robinson, G – Garrison Mathews, F – Troy Brown Jr., F – Admiral Schofield, C – Jeff Withey

Hawks: G – Jaylen Adams, G – Tahjere McCall, F – Charles Brown, F – Nick Ward, C – Bruno Fernando

In and out

Troy Brown Jr. (left knee contusion) is doubtful for Thursday's contest after exiting Tuesday's game against the Clippers and not returning. In his absence Tuesday, Admiral Schofield and Moe Wagner stepped up, scoring 16 and 13 points (11 combined rebounds), respectively. Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura rested Tuesday and should return to the lineup Thursday. As for the Hawks, first-round pick Cam Reddish is not on the Summer League roster as he continues to recover from offseason surgery, while fellow lottery pick De'Andre Hunter sat out Atlanta's last game with an illness.

First action

Garrison Mathews, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones made their Wizards Summer League debuts on Tuesday, with Mathews and Bonga logging at least 16 minutes en route to seven points apiece. Both Mathews and Bonga showed why the Wizards brought them aboard, with Mathews draining a 3-pointer for the game's first basket and Bonga showcasing his length and athleticism when attacking the basket. Both are names to watch for the remainder of Summer League as potential specialists in the Wizards' organization in the future.

Meet the Hawks

If he's available, De'Andre Hunter is the main attraction for Atlanta this summer, though fans in the DMV will also pay close attention to Maryland product Bruno Fernando (2 games, 5.5 points per game). Hunter tallied just six points in 21 minutes of action in his lone Summer League game this week. Through three games, Jordan Sibert and Tahjere McCall have been doing the heavy lifting, scoring 16.7 and 15.5 points per game, respectively. Recent two-way signee and St. Joseph's product Charlie Brown Jr. scored 18 points in his Summer League debut on Tuesday. Finally, Atlanta dealt big man and former first-round pick Omari Spellman to Golden State earlier in the week. He had scored 12 points (eight rebounds) per game in a pair of appearances in Vegas.