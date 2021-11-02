Recap: Wizards' win streak ends with 118-111 loss in Atlanta

FINAL: WIZARDS 111 | HAWKS 118

BOX SCORE | HIGLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (24), Kyle Kuzma (18), Spencer Dinwiddie (14)

HAWKS: Trae Young (26), Bogdan Bogdanovic (16), Clint Capela (16)

SUMMARY

The Wizards saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Monday night, falling to the Hawks 118-111. Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with 24 points while Trae Young scored a game-high 26 to lead Atlanta.

The Wizards started the game on an 8-2 run, fueled by 3-pointers from Beal and Kyle Kuzma, who combined to score 16 of Washington’s first 21 points. Atlanta countered shortly after, going on a 21-5 run to take a 32-21 lead late in the first quarter. Beal dialed it up in the second, scoring 11 of his 24 points, nine of which came in a two-minute span late in the first half that pulled Washington back within three points of the lead. Beal and Young traded buckets over the final minutes of the second and Atlanta led 63-60 at the break. Both teams shot 50.0% from the field in the first half – 23-46 for the Wizards and 18-36 for the Hawks.

Atlanta started the second half on a 12-0 run, capped by back-to-back threes from Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, to take a 75-60 lead with 7:30 left in the third quarter. After a slow start to the night, Spencer Dinwiddie scored twice in the final 1:03 of the third quarter, capping a late Washington run that cut the Atlanta advantage from 17 points to seven heading into the fourth. Despite shooting 12-18 (.667) from the field in the final frame, the Wizards struggled to pull any closer to the Hawks. For every run, Atlanta had an answer. Washington made one last push in the final minutes, cutting the lead to 112-105 with just over a minute to go, but couldn’t make enough shots down the stretch.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Gafford shows flashes in return limited by foul trouble

In his first game back after missing the last two games with a right quad contusion, Daniel Gafford was back to his normal ways in the early going. In the opening minutes of the matchup, Gafford swatted away a Bogdanovic floater, setting up a Kuzma triple on the other end. Early in the second quarter, after Gorgui Dieng turned away a Gafford layup attempt, the Wizards big man gathered the offensive rebound and put back and ferocious one-hand dunk. After picking up his third foul with 6:58 left in the first half, Gafford sat until the start of the third quarter. The foul trouble persisted, however, as he picked up his fourth just over two minutes into the second half. Gafford did not return until the 8:24 mark of the fourth quarter and went on to finish the night with four points, five rebounds and three blocks in 15 minutes of action.

Beal starts strong, struggles in second half

Coming off 36- and 27-point performances in his last two games, Beal totaled 24 points on 10-21 (.476) from the field – and has now scored 20-plus points in four of his six games this season. He scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half. In addition to his scoring output, Beal added a pair of rebounds, three assists and two steals. Beal’s first rebound of the game gave him 2,484 for his career, moving him past John Wall for the most total rebounds by a guard in franchise history.

Harrell does the dirty work

Montrezl Harrell entered Monday’s matchup riding a three-game streak of 20-point double-doubles. With Daniel Gafford back in the rotation, the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year resumed his role as one of the Wizards’ first reserves. In his first defensive possession after coming off the bench, Harrell made an immediate impact on the game, stepping into the lane and drawing a charge. On the ensuing possession, Harrell found Beal on a back-door cut, creating an and-one layup to put Washington up 16-11. Harrell’s energy was important all night. He played 33 minutes off the bench and finished with a positive plus-minus in that time. Harrell totaled 13 points, hitting all seven of his free throws, and eight rebounds.