Recap: Beal, Harrell combine for 52 as Wizards improve to 4-1

FINAL: WIZARDS 122 | HAWKS 111

BOX SCORE | PHOTOS

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (27), Montrezl Harrell (25), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21), Kyle Kuzma (21)

HAWKS: John Collins (28), Cam Reddish (20), Trae Young (15)

SUMMARY

The shorthanded Wizards improved to 4-1 on the season with a 122-111 win over the Hawks on Thursday night at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal scored a team-high 27 points, leading four Washington players to score at least 21. The Wizards were playing without usual starters Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion) and Spencer Dinwiddie (rest). John Collins led the way for Atlanta with 28 points.

Starting in place of Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday notched the Wizards’ first bucket of the night – followed quickly by a pair of 3-pointers from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, doing just enough to keep pace with a Hawks’ offense that started 7-9 (.779) from the field. Washington took its largest lead of the first quarter, going up 31-26 when Kyle Kuzma knocked down a 3-pointer made possible by a Deni Avdija offensive rebound. Atlanta, however, closed the quarter strong, knocking down a pair of threes to take a one-point lead in the final minute of the first. After going scoreless for the first nine minutes of the game, Beal came alive late in the first quarter and into the opening minutes of the second, scoring 13 points in a span of about six minutes. A 22-8 run, capped by another Caldwell-Pope triple gave the Wizards a 53-40 lead with just over six minutes left in the first half. Three Wizards scored in double figures through the first two quarters – Beal (17), Caldwell-Pope (13) and Harrell (10) – to give Washington a 64-55 lead at the break.

The Wizards opened the second half on a 20-9 run, taking a 20-point lead five minutes into the third quarter. Atlanta managed to stop the run by matching Washington’s red hot shooting, but was unable to get any closer than 12 points before the start of the fourth. The Wizards and Hawks combined to score 67 points on 26-42 (.619) from the field in the third quarter alone. Atlanta made their run early in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead from 16 to seven in less than four minutes, before the Wizards briefly stole back momentum. One possession after a Davis Bertans three put Washington back up by 10, Beal put home an explosive one-hand dunk, sending the Capital One Arena crowd into hysterics. Atlanta kept their composure, capping a 20-9 run and cutting the lead to 111-106 with just over four minutes to go. Harrell and Beal then dunked on successive possessions, ending the Hawks’ run and putting the Wizards up nine. A Caldwell-Pope triple with 59 seconds left in the game gave Washington a 10-point lead and sealed the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Harrell owns paint with Wizards short on bigs

With Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion) sidelined, Harrell was the Wizards’ only true big active against the Hawks. He made an immediate impact, totaling 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half on his way to his third 20-point game of the season. One night after totaling 25 points and 11 rebounds against the Celtics, Harrell finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Beal’s best performance of the season

Entering Thursday night’s game against Atlanta, Beal had shot just 33.3% in three games, but had continued to find ways to make an impact on winning, including a 10-rebound, three-steal game against the Celtics on Wednesday. Against the Hawks on Thursday, Beal found his shooting touch. He shot 8-16 (.500) in the first half alone, totaling 17 points to lead an efficient first half for the Wizards. Beal added another 10 points in the second half as well as five rebounds and five assist on his way to a 27-8-8 final line.

Washington owns the glass

Despite missing key frontcourt contributors, Washington dominated the glass against Atlanta on Thursday night. Overall, the Wizards out-rebounded the Hawks 51-43, but did their best work on the offensive glass. Washington’s 14 offensive rebounds outpaced Atlanta’s six and led to 17 second-chance points.