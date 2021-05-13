Recap: Wizards fall 120-116 in Atlanta

FINAL: Wizards 120 | Hawks 116

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (34), Daniel Gafford (16), Davis Bertans (14)

Hawks: Trae Young (33), Bogdan Bogdanovic (20), John Collins (18)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated 120-116 by the Hawks on Wednesday night in the teams’ second consecutive meeting. Russell Westbrook scored a game-high 34 points while Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 33. It was Washington’s second consecutive game playing without Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) and the first time since April 10 that the team lost a regulation game by more than one point.

Westbrook and Young were dueling early, combining for 20 points in the first quarter. Atlanta shot 11-19 (.579) in the opening frame, but Washington kept the game within reach by hitting 4-7 (.571) from beyond the arc. That 3-point shooting continued into the second quarter when Westbrook knocked down a pull-up triple to tie the game at 35 apiece, capping an 8-0 Wizards run. Westbrook hit his first three 3-pointers of the night, making it three consecutive games with at least three makes from beyond the arc. A Kevin Huerter three put the Hawks back up by six just over a minute later, but the Wizards’ defense tightened up after that, holding Atlanta to 1-7 (.140) from the field over the final four minutes of the first half. With the game tied at 56, Westbrook hit his fourth three of the night with 0.4 seconds on the clock to give Washington a three-point lead heading into the half.

The Wizards scored on their first four possessions of the third quarter, using an 8-2 run to take a nine-point lead less than two minutes into the second half. Daniel Gafford fueled Washington’s success over the final 5:49 of the third, scoring 10 points on 5-5 (1.000) shooting. A put-back layup by the big man with 1:29 left in the third quarter put Washington up 13. The Hawks missed their first seven threes of the second half and 11 consecutive triples overall before Young knocked one down in the final seconds of the third to cut the lead back down to single digits. Gafford stayed in the game to start the fourth quarter and put home two dunks in the first 1:32 of the final frame to give Washington a 12-point lead. With the Wizards up 13, Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked down a three to spark a 12-2 run that cut the lead down to three. After consecutive baskets by Westbrook put Washington up five with just over three minutes to go, the Wizards offense went cold. Washington went scoreless over the game’s final 2:43, allowing the Hawks to close on a 9-0 to seal the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook scores 25 in first half, hits assist milestone

In his first game since moving into first place on the all-time triple-double record with a 28-point, 13-rebound, 21- assist game against the Hawks on Monday, Westbrook put up big numbers once again. In the first half alone, he scored 25 points on 8-14 (.571) from the field and 4-6 (.667) from 3-point range to go along with four rebounds and eight assists. It was the first time since February 26, 2020 that Westbrook scored 25 points in a half and just the second time in his career he did so while also recording eight assists. A free throw four minutes into the second quarter marked the 21,792nd point of Westbrook’s career, moving him into 35th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Larry Bird.

Westbrook finished the night with 34 points, 15 assists and five rebounds, becoming the first player to record 15-plus assists in six consecutive games since John Stockton in 1990. Only five players in league history have recorded such a streak. Over those six games, Westbrook is averaging 25.2 points, 14.5 rebounds and 18.1 assists per game.

Tracking the Play-In race

Wednesday night’s game marked the Wizards’ first opportunity to clinch a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. With the loss, Washington remains in 10th place in the East and falls a game and a half behind Charlotte and Indiana. The Wizards are two and a half games up on the Bulls for the final spot in the Play-In, needing just one win in their final two games to clinch a berth in the postseason. Chicago would need to win out and have the Wizards lose out to overtake the 10-seed.

The Wizards take their second shot at clinching a Play-In berth on Friday night against Cleveland before a Sunday afternoon regular season finale against Charlotte that could have significant seeding implications.

Wizards continue to defend the 3-point line

One silver lining over the last week of Wizards action has been the team’s improved 3-point defense. Wednesday’s game marked the second consecutive strong performance defending the arc, holding a Hawks team that starts three knockdown shooters to 20-63 (.317) from deep over their two-game series. Young, Huerter and Bogdanovic shot a combined 7-23 (.304) from deep. Washington has now held its opponent under 40.0% from 3-point range in four consecutive games.

