Hawks heat up from deep, down Wizards, 137-129

The Wizards came into their latest homestand’s finale on Monday looking to kick-start a run before heading into the All-Star break. The Hawks, however, had other plans. The young Atlanta squad (now 18-35 on the season) let it fly in D.C. and seemingly couldn’t miss, out-shooting Washington (22-31) in a scoring frenzy, 137-129.

Nine Hawks reached double-figures on the night, led by Taurean Prince’s 21 points and Kevin Huerter’s 19. Omari Spellman’s 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench marked one of three Atlanta double-doubles Monday, with the other two belonging to Trae Young (10 points, 10 assists) and John Collins (15 points, 11 rebounds). Collins left the game at halftime with a facial laceration.

“They made tough shots, a lot of tough shots,” said Jeff Green. “We have to be more aggressive putting them off the line. We have to give credit where credit is due. They made some tough shots.”

After falling behind by 15 through one quarter due to an 0-for-9 start from 3-point range (Atlanta hit six of its 20 3-pointers in the first), the Wizards couldn’t find a way to get over the top for the rest of the night. They were also outrebounded by 12 and while they only committed nine turnovers, the Hawks scored 20 points off of miscues.

If there was a silver lining to another tough loss, it came in the second quarter. Jordan McRae continued to impress in extended minutes Monday, scoring 13 of his 20 points in the second quarter and leading a 17-3 run that eventually helped cut Washington’s deficit to three in the frame. The run was entirely without Bradley Beal (27 points, six rebounds, six assists for the game) on the floor, and Jeff Green scored nine of his 26 points in the second to get the Wizards to halftime down just four.

Atlanta snatched the momentum right back after the break, riding an 8-0 run to start the half. Vince Carter scored 11 of his 16 points (in just 15 minutes) in the third quarter, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers that put the Hawks back up by 18 points with around four minutes remaining in the period. They went into the fourth quarter up by 10.

Washington’s four 20-plus-point scorers (Trevor Ariza scored 25 on the night) came alive in the fourth quarter to lead a 40-point frame. Beal lit up the scoreboard with 18 points in the final 12 minutes and the Wizards shot 66.7% from the field down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough. The defense continued to fall short, as Atlanta nearly matched the output with 38 points of its own to hang on. Washington didn’t get any closer than six points in the final quarter.

“We just have to lock in better on defense,” said Jordan McRae. “[The Atlanta Hawks] had a lot of threes late – just closing out short on-shooters. We have to do a better job of getting all the way up.”

A one-game road trip to Milwaukee on Wednesday is next for Washington. Tip-off against the Bucks is set for 8:00 P.M. ET.