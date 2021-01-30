Recap: Wizards fall to Hawks 116-100 in return to D.C.

FINAL: Wizards 100 | Hawks 116

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (26), Russell Westbrook (26), Garrison Mathews (10)

Hawks: Trae Young (41), John Collins (17), Clint Capela (13)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated by the Hawks 116-100 on Friday night in their first game at Capital One Arena in 18 days. Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook each scored 26 points to lead the team while Atlanta’s Trae Young scored a game-high 41 points. Beal has now scored 25-plus points in 14 consecutive games, two games shy of tying Michael Jordan for the longest such streak to start a season since 1976.

Westbrook came out strong after missing Washington’s game on Wednesday night against New Orleans, scoring seven points in the first 6:50 of the game. After the Wizards went up 17-16 on a Raul Neto layup with 3:12 left in the first, the Hawks closed the quarter on a 15-5 run to take a nine-point lead. Atlanta’s lead hit double-digits early in the second quarter, but Beal and Westbrook kept the Wizards within reach, combining for 24 of Washington’s 50 first half points. As a team, the Wizards shot just 3-11 (.273) from 3-point range, but made up for it with 30 points in the paint and 10 second-chance points.

Washington’s shooting struggles continued into the second half. The Wizards shot 12-38 (.316) from the field and 4-17 (.235) from three in the third and fourth quarters. Atlanta’s lead peaked at 23 late in the third quarter shortly after Robin Lopez was ejected from the game for accruing two technical fouls. Westbrook and Atlanta’s Rajon Rondo were also ejected after earning two technicals late in the game. Beal added 13 points in the fourth and helped the Wizards get within 10 points, but Young was too much down the stretch.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook sets season high before ejection

After missing the Wizards’ last outing against the Pelicans as part of his season-long rest plan, Westbrook returned to action in force on Friday night. After scoring 14 points in the first half, Westbrook poured in another 12 in the third quarter and finished with a season-high 26 points on 8-18 (.444) from the field. He shot 3-5 (.600) from 3-point range, his third game this season with at three 3-pointers, and 7-8 (.875) at the free throw line. Westbrook’s night ended early when he was ejected for his second technical foul with 10:18 left in the fourth quarter.

Bertans, Hachimura and Wagner return to action

Friday night marked the return of three of the Wizards’ six players who had been sidelined due to the NBA health and safety protocols. Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Moe Wagner, who each remained in D.C. as the team embarked on a three-game road trip earlier this week, saw their first game action in 18 days. As could be expected, each struggled to find their rhythm after so much time off. Hachimura, who started at power forward, finished with nine points on 3-9 (.333) shooting to go along with five rebounds in 24:05 minutes. Bertans shot 0-7 (.000) from the field and 0-6 (.000) from three. Wagner played 10:28 minutes in the fourth quarter and grabbed four rebounds. After the game, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks was confident those players would quickly find their footing.

“(Bertans) is not an 0-7 shooter – he’s going to get better,” Brooks said. “(Hachimura) is a consistent 15 (points) and 7-8 (rebounds) guy – he’s going to get better…I’m confident because I think we have a pretty good team that had to deal with a lot of stuff that a lot of teams don’t. They’re not giving up, they’re not complaining – we’re going to keep working.”

Young leads the way for Atlanta

Hawks guard Trae Young carried the Atlanta offense all night. He finished with 41 points on 10-18 (.555) from the field and 5-9 (.555) from 3-point range to go along with five assists. Young did most of his scoring in the fourth, erupting for 18 points in just 7:38. Prior to the fourth quarter, the Wizards managed to keep Young in check from the field, but struggled to keep him out of the paint and off the free throw line. Young finished the night 16-17 (.941) from the free throw line.

NEXT UP: Nets at Wizards / Sunday, January 31 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT