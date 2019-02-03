Wizards look to bounce back against Hawks

The Wizards will conclude a three-game homestand on Monday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks. In what will be the season series finale, the Wizards will look to bounce back after a blowout loss to the Bucks on Saturday night. Washington has won two out of three against Atlanta so far this season.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Otto Porter Jr., C – Thomas Bryant

Hawks: G – Trae Young, G – Kevin Huerter, F – Taurean Prince, F – John Collins, C – Dewayne Dedmon

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left heel soreness – out), Markieff Morris (transient cervical neuropraxia – out), Troy Brown Jr. (left ankle sprain – doubtful)

Hawks: Miles Plumlee (left knee pain – out), Tyler Dorsey (throat infection - probable)

Storylines

Opportunity for 2-1 homestand

Coupled with Wednesday’s win over the Pacers and Saturday’s loss to the Bucks, the Wizards have a great opportunity to end their homestand on a winning note. The Hawks come into Monday’s game 17-35, including a 9-22 road record. The Wizards have only lost to two (current) sub-.500 teams at home all season, the Heat opening night and the Bulls on December 28. Washington is 16-10 at home this season and has won 13 of its last 18 games at Capital One Arena.

Atlanta’s shot profile

Similar to the Bucks, the Hawks almost exclusively take shots in the paint and beyond the arc. Their 5.2% midrange shot attempt percentage ranks third in the NBA behind the Rockets and Bucks, while 38.7% of their shots come from beyond the arc, seventh in the league. Kevin Huerter, Dewayne Dedmon, Vince Carter, John Collins, and Taurean Prince are all shooting 36.0% from deep or better this season, and Trae Young is making 35.6% of his triples in his last 15 games. Atlanta can get hot at any moment, and their league-best 104.98 pace gives them more possessions per game than any other team in the NBA.

Schedule notes

After Monday, the Wizards only play two more games this month at Capital One Arena, hosting the Cavaliers Friday and the Pacers on February 23. In addition to the All-Star break, Washington has seven road games this month: Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, Brooklyn, and Boston. Hence, the Wizards will be gone most of February, and winning these games at home becomes even more important.

The Hawks will conclude a seven-game road trip on Monday, as the team was on the road with the Super Bowl in Atlanta this season. So far, the Hawks have split their road trip 3-3, with wins at the Bulls, Clippers, and Suns. Even though Atlanta is toward the bottom of the East, the Hawks also had impressive wins against the Sixers and Thunder in January. They will return home for a five-game homestand before the All-Star break.