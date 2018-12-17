Wizards take on Hawks to begin road back-to-back

The Wizards will head to Atlanta on Tuesday to take on the Hawks for the second time this year. Coming off a statement win against the Lakers, the Wizards hope to build off that game against the 6-23 Hawks. Trevor Ariza is expected to make his season debut as a Wizard in what will be the first game of a back-to-back.

Less than two weeks ago in Atlanta, the Wizards beat the Hawks 131-117 behind Bradley Beal’s 36 points. Washington played without John Wall and led much of the game outside of a 45-point third quarter by the Hawks.

Game Info

State Farm Arena | 7:30 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, G/F – Tomas Satoransky, F – Jeff Green, C – Thomas Bryant

Hawks: G – Trae Young, G – Kent Bazemore, F – Kevin Huerter, F – John Collins, C – Dewayne Collins

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), Otto Porter Jr. (right knee contusion – questionable)

Hawks: Miles Plumlee (left knee – out), Alex Poythress (left ankle – out), Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain – out), Omari Spellman (right hip – out)

Storylines

Ariza’s debut and impact

The Wizards’ newest acquisition, Trevor Ariza, is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday. Though he played two seasons for the Wizards from 2013-15, only John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Otto Porter Jr. remain from those teams in D.C. Ariza brings defensive versatility, lockdown defense, and 3-point shooting on the court. He’s a vocal leader on the floor and is known as one of the league’s great locker room guys.

In terms of Tuesday’s game, Ariza will get caught up on the Wizards’ playbook and schemes before, during, and after shootaround earlier in the day. Integrating him will be a process, but he’s been around the league long enough to fit right in. If not against the Hawks, Ariza is expected to be inserted into the starting lineup this week.

Fast pace

Lloyd Pierce’s Hawks lead the NBA in pace, with 106.69 possessions per game. They can score 10 points on you in the blink of an eye, but can also fall behind easily. Playing fast and having a few more possessions has its downside too; the Hawks rank last in the NBA in turnovers per game (18.5), turnover percentage (17.4%), and opponent points off turnovers (23.1).

The Wizards also like to play fast, ranking seventh in the NBA in pace at 103.14 possessions per game. Washington is at its best when Wall is out on the fast break and burning opponents in transition. If the Wizards can limit miscues, force turnovers, and get out and run, they should be able to win the battle of pace.

Take care of business

The Hawks come into the game 6-23, losers of 16 of their last 19 games. Atlanta is pretty banged up with Taurean Prince, Omari Spellman, and others hurt right now. The team is admittedly a rebuilding team focused on development, but no team can be taken lightly in the NBA. The Wizards are 8-6 this season against teams under .500.

Last time against Atlanta, the Wizards had a season-high 35 assists, sharing and moving the ball well. Even without Wall, Washington found ways to get everybody involved and make up for Wall’s 21.5 points and 8.9 assists per game. If the Wizards can continue to move the ball offensively and play solid defense, they should be able to run away with Tuesday’s game. With the Rockets looming on Wednesday for the second night of a back-to-back, getting out to a large lead and allowing starters and main rotation players to rest would go a long way.