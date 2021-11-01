Preview: Wizards bring three-game win streak into Atlanta

GAME INFO

State Farm Arena | 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBCSW+ | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App

On Monday night, the Wizards look to extend their winning streak to four games and improve to 6-1 on the season as they take on the Hawks at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena. Washington is coming off two wins over Boston and a win over Atlanta last Thursday in D.C. Atlanta, now 3-3 on the season, is coming off a loss to Philadelphia.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS HAWKS G Spencer Dinwiddie Trae Young G Bradley Beal Bogdan Bogdanovic F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope De’Andre Hunter F Kyle Kuzma John Collins C Daniel Gafford Clint Capela

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS: Thomas Bryant (left knee injury recovery – out), Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion – available), Anthony Gill (right calf strain – out), Rui Hachimura (not with team – out), Cassius Winston (left hamstring strain – out)

HAWKS: Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery – out)

STORYLINES

Gafford set to return

Wizards center Daniel Gafford, who missed the last two games with a right quad contusion, will be available for the Wizards on Monday night against the Hawks. Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. Announced pregame that Gafford would start. Gafford’s return will provide a significant boost to Washington’s frontcourt defense and ease the burden of Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma, who have manned the frontcourt in Gafford’s absence. Harrell has recorded three-straight 20-point double-doubles while Kuzma, who ranks sixth in the NBA with 11.8 rebounds per game, has averaged 44.0 minutes per game in his last two outings. Gafford could make a significant difference against a Hawks team that scores 46.5% of its points in the paint, the sixth-highest rate in the league this season.

The Wizards’ win over the Hawks last Thursday was their second win of a now-three-game winning streak, bookended by a pair of wins over the Celtics. Against Atlanta, Harrell and Bradley Beal combined for 52 of the Wizards 122 points, leading four Wizards scoring over 21 points. Harrell shot 10-16 (.625) from the field and totaled 25 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Beal scored 27 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists. The Wizards’ most significant accomplishment, however, was their defensive efforts against Hawks’ star point guard, Trae Young. Young recorded 13 assists, but was held to just 15 points on 6-17 (.352) from the field and 1-5 (.200) from three.Atlanta returns home on a two-game losing streak and coming off its worst loss of the season, a 28-point defeat at the hands of Sixers on Saturday night. Young again struggled from the field, shooting 5-16 (.313) overall and totaling just 13 points. Young, one of the game’s best perimeter scorers, is due for a breakout on the heels of two sub-20-point performances. Prior to his 15-point game against the Wizards Thursday night, Young had averaged 38.8 points per game in his last four games against the Wizards.

