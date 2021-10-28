Preview: Wizards host Hawks Thursday at Capital One Arena

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App

The Wizards host the Hawks on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena, looking to improve to 4-1 on the season. Washington is playing in its second game of a back-to-back, coming off a win over the Celtics on Wednesday night in Boston. The Hawks, too, are playing on short rest, earning a victory last night in New Orleans.

Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. announced pregame that Spencer Dinwiddie would not play as part of a predetermined rest plan. Dinwiddie missed the majority of last season with an ACL injury.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS HAWKS G Raul Neto Trae Young G Bradley Beal Bogdan Bogdanovic F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope De’Andre Hunter F Kyle Kuzma John Collins C Daniel Gafford Clint Capela

WIZARDS: Thomas Bryant (left knee injury recovery – out), Spencer Dinwiddie (rest – out), Daniel Gafford (right quad contusion – out), Anthony Gill (right calf strain – out), Rui Hachimura (not with team – out), Cassius Winston (left hamstring strain – out)

HAWKS: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness – questionable), Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness – probable), Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery – out), Lou Williams (right ankle soreness – questionable), Trae Young (left shin soreness – probable)

Next-man-up mentality key for Wizards early in the season

Washington’s headlining offseason transaction – the five-team trade that brought in Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Holiday and the draft pick that became Isaiah Todd – gave the Wizards one of the league’s deepest rotations. While some NBA teams tout more star-studded talent at the top of their lineups, few run as deep with players who can play big minutes and contribute to a win. That depth is already coming in handy as the team has faced some early injury trouble. Bradley Beal missed last week’s game against the Pacers due to a right hip contusion. Raul Neto exited Washington’s matchup with the Nets early and missed Wednesday night’s game against the Celtics with a shoulder injury. Daniel Gafford went down with a right quad contusion late in the first half last night in Boston. The Washington role players stepped up. Dinwiddie scored 34 points with Beal out against Indiana and facilitated the Wizards’ success late in Wednesday’s win over Boston as the team was short on point guard depth. Without Gafford in the second half against Boston, Harrell played one of his best games of the season, totaling 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Thursday night, Neto will make his return to the lineup. Washington, however, will be without Gafford as he recovers from his quad contusion and Spencer Dinwiddie as part of his rest plan.

“We just need a next-man mentality,’ Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said after the win against Boston. “You can junk it up, play different lineups, play small. We have enough bodies. We just have to figure it out. Kudos to those guys because they stepped up and made plays late.”

Wizards winning without standout performances from Beal

Through four games, the Wizards’ All-NBA leader, who is coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 30.0 points per game, has not looked himself on the offensive end. Games of 23 points, 19 points, 17 points, a combined field goal percentage of 33.3% and one missed game due to injury, however, have not seemed to slow down Washington’s early season production. Some of that credit goes to the Wizards’ surrounding players, who have each stepped up on different nights, most notably in the 135-134 OT win over the Pacers when Beal sat due to injury. But a lot of the credit goes to Beal, who has found different ways to get involved in the game when his usually reliable shot is not falling. Among Wizards players who have played at least three games this season, Beal has the best defensive rating (92.3) by over three points. He’s recorded three-plus steals in two of his three games and is coming off a 10-rebound game against the Celtics on Wednesday. For a scorer as talented as Beal, the point production will come soon, but his ability to boost the Wizards in other ways is a big part of their early success.

Young, Capela highlight Hawks’ attack

The Hawks’ roster construction mirrors that of the Wizards in many ways – a deep, versatile corps of wings orbiting All-Star talent in the backcourt. For Atlanta, Trae Young is the focal point of the offense and one of the most dynamic players in the NBA. Young is coming off a 31-point, seven-assist performance against the Pelicans on Wednesday night and is averaging 26.5 points and 9.3 assists per game this season. Leading things on the defensive end for Atlanta is Clint Capela, who is averaging 11.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game from the center position.

