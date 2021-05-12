Preview: Wizards face Hawks Wednesday looking to clinch Play-In berth

The Wizards and Hawks meet for the second game in a row on Wednesday at 7:00 P.M. in Atlanta. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on NBC Sports Washington. Washington is looking to bounce back from a one-point loss to Atlanta on Monday night and can clinch a spot in the Play-In Tournament with a win.

GAME INFO

State Farm Arena | 7:00 P.M. | ESPN & NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Raul Neto, G – Garrison Mathews, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Hawks: G – Trae Young, G – Bogdan Bogdanovic, F – Tony Snell, F – John Collins, C – Clint Capela

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Deni Avdija (right ankle fracture – out), Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out)

Hawks: Kevin Huerter (right hip soreness – probable), De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness – out), Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness – out), Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness – questionable)

STORYLINES

Wizards keep it competitive on a nightly basis

While the Wizards know their margin for error is narrow in the final week of the season with Bradley Beal temporarily sidelined, there is a silver lining to some of their recent losses. Washington has managed to keep nearly every game since early April competitive. Since April 12, the Wizards are 13-4 with all four losses coming by either one point or in overtime. Three of those 13 win have come in overtime as well. Furthermore, all four losses have come to teams that would qualify for at least their respective conference’s Play-In were the season to end today. Regardless of the wins or losses, injuries and availability, opponents or location, Washington is managing to make every game competitive, a quality that should bode well for them if they qualify for the postseason.

“I think it’s preparing us,” Robin Lopez said after Monday’s game. “I hope it’s preparing us. The playoffs are a different atmosphere. The playoffs are a different beast, but you need all the preparation you can get. We’ve been pretty good executing down the stretch, but luck is a factor sometimes, that’s the NBA.”

Play-In race heating up with three games remaining

On Tuesday night, the Hornets and Pacers each clinched spots in the newly implemented NBA Play-In Tournament, which will pit seeds 7-10 in each conference against one another from May 18-21 to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in each conference. The Wizards will have their first opportunity to clinch on Wednesday in Atlanta. With Chicago’s loss on Tuesday night, the Wizards are now three games up on the Bulls for the 10-seed with three games remaining. Washington clinches a spot in the Play-In Tournament with a win or a Bulls loss in any of the teams’ three remaining games. The only scenario in which the Wizards do not make the Play-In is if they finish 0-3 and the Bulls finish 3-0.

Washington’s sights, however, are set higher than the 10-seed. They trail Charlotte and Indiana by just a game each with significant incentive to jump up to the eight-seed. Under the new Play-In format, seeds 7-8 would only need to win one game to qualify for the Playoffs rather than the two required of seeds 9-10. After Wednesday’s game against the Hawks, the Wizards will close the season against the Cavaliers on Friday and what would be a high-stakes matchup with the Hornets on Sunday, the final day of the regular season.

Slowing down the Hawks’ attack

On Monday, the Wizards gave up three 25-point performances. Trae Young, the point guard and leader of the Hawks’ offense, scored 36 points and dished out nine assists. John Collins scored 28 and Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked down seven threes on his way to 25 points. Atlanta provides a deep, balanced attack that provides challenges at every level. Young is a difficult defensive assignment, capable of pulling up from anywhere on the court and surrounded by a pair of knockdown shooters in Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter and two rim-running bigs in Collins and Clint Capela. Washington knows they’ll need to be better at the point of attack on defense on Wednesday night to keep the Hawks in check.

“They put you in some tough positions,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said of Atlanta offense after Monday night’s game. “It’s something we’re going to look at tonight and tomorrow and make a few adjustments to try to get better with it. (Young is) hard to guard no matter who you put on him. He’s tricky, he’s crafty. He gets into your body and gets to the free throw line.”