Preview: Wizards host Hawks Friday night at Capital One Arena

Posted: Mar 03, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

Coming off a win over the Pistons and two days rest, the Wizards are back in action on Friday night, hosting the Hawks at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington has won eight of its last 10 games against the Hawks in D.C., including a 122-111 win earlier this season. Atlanta will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a Thursday-night matchup with the Bulls.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS HAWKS
G Raul Neto Trae Young
G Corey Kispert Kevin Huerter
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope De’Andre Hunter
F Kyle Kuzma Danilo Gallinari
C Daniel Gafford Clint Capela
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS HAWKS
PPG Kuzma (17.0) Young (27.9)
RPG Kuzma (8.8) Capela (12.1)
APG Kuzma (3.2) young (9.3)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right hip contusion – doubtful)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)

HAWKS:
TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)
117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)
108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)

HAWKS:
March 3 vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
98-107 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
127-100 (W) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
108-112 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
130-109 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

