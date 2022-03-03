Preview: Wizards host Hawks Friday night at Capital One Arena
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
Coming off a win over the Pistons and two days rest, the Wizards are back in action on Friday night, hosting the Hawks at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington has won eight of its last 10 games against the Hawks in D.C., including a 122-111 win earlier this season. Atlanta will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a Thursday-night matchup with the Bulls.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|HAWKS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Trae Young
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Kevin Huerter
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|De’Andre Hunter
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Danilo Gallinari
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Clint Capela
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|HAWKS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.0)
|Young (27.9)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.8)
|Capela (12.1)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.2)
|young (9.3)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right hip contusion – doubtful)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)
HAWKS:
TBA
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)
117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)
108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)
HAWKS:
March 3 vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
98-107 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
127-100 (W) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
108-112 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
130-109 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)
