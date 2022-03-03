Preview: Wizards host Hawks Friday night at Capital One Arena

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

Coming off a win over the Pistons and two days rest, the Wizards are back in action on Friday night, hosting the Hawks at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington has won eight of its last 10 games against the Hawks in D.C., including a 122-111 win earlier this season. Atlanta will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a Thursday-night matchup with the Bulls.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS HAWKS G Raul Neto Trae Young G Corey Kispert Kevin Huerter F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope De’Andre Hunter F Kyle Kuzma Danilo Gallinari C Daniel Gafford Clint Capela

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS HAWKS PPG Kuzma (17.0) Young (27.9) RPG Kuzma (8.8) Capela (12.1) APG Kuzma (3.2) young (9.3)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Vernon Carey Jr. (right hip contusion – doubtful)

Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)



HAWKS:

TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)

86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)

117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)

108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)



HAWKS:

March 3 vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

98-107 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)

127-100 (W) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)

108-112 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)

130-109 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.