Wizards drop fourth straight in Memphis

The Wizards (7-17) dropped a road matchup, 128-111, with the Memphis Grizzlies (9-17) Saturday night in the second of a three-game stretch away from D.C. Bradley Beal led all scorers with 29 points to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists and 4 steals, his fifth 25-point double-double of the season.

“Give them credit,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “They played Milwaukee tough last night down to the fourth quarter. They were attacking. They saw some gaps in our defense inside and they were not going to stop. Turnovers gave them opportunities to get out in transition, but we’ve got to be able to scrap and fly around more and throw our bodies around more than we did tonight. We have been doing that, but tonight it just didn’t happen.”

Beal – and the Wizards as a whole – struggled to generate much offense after the first quarter. As a team, Washington shot 52.4% from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range in the opening frame, led by 10 points on 4-5 (.800) shooting from Ish Smith. The Wizards’ touch fell off, shooting just 9-28 (.321) from the field in the second quarter. Over the final 9:30 of the first half, Memphis outscored Washington 34-14 to take a 69-54 lead into halftime. Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke accounted for the majority of the Grizzlies’ run, scoring a combined 18 points on 7-7 shooting in the second quarter.

The Grizzlies opened the second half on a 10-4 run to take a 21-point lead just over two minutes into the third quarter. The Wizards’ shooting performance improved slightly in the second half, but not enough to keep up with a Memphis offense that got contributions from all across the roster. The Grizzlies got to the rim with relative ease, outscoring the Wizards 32-14 in the second half and 70-38 overall.

Admiral Schofield played a career-high 21 minutes and scored 14 points, one shy of his career high, shooting 5-8 (.625) from the field and 3-5 (.600) from beyond the arc. Schofield has been on fire all week – he scored 29 and 28 points in his two games played with the Capital City Go-Go this week, shooting 65.6% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

“(Schofield) has had a couple of good games,” Brooks said. “I saw the (Capital City Go-Go) game last night. He shot the ball well and made some big shots down the stretch. That’s what he is there for. Ryan (Richman) and our staff do a good job of getting our players better and he came in and was seamless. We need more of that. I thought he came in, showed some physicality, and made some shots.”

With the loss, the Wizards have now dropped four in a row overall and five consecutive road games.

Next up, the Wizards take on the Detroit Pistons (11-15) Monday at 7:00 P.M. at Little Caesars Arena. Washington and Detroit have met once this season, a 115-99 Wizards victory. The Pistons are coming off a 115-107 win over the Houston Rockets, their fifth win in their last seven games. The Wizards return to Capital One Arena on Wednesday, hosting the Chicago Bulls (10-18) at 7:00 P.M.