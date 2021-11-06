Recap: Balanced Wizards win big over Grizzlies, 115-87

FINAL: WIZARDS 115 | GRIZZLIES 87

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Montrezl Harrell (18), Bradley Beal (17), Daniel Gafford (15), Raul Neto (15)

GRIZZLIES: Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), Ja Morant (11), Desmond Bane (10)

SUMMARY

Behind seven double-digit scoring performances, the Wizards blew out the Grizzlies 115-87 on Friday night at Capital One Arena. With the win, Washington improves to 4-1 at Capital One Arena this season.

The Wizards’ offense was clicking early, shooting over 70 percent from the floor in the first quarter led by a combined 16 points on 7-7 (1.000) shooting from Bradley Beal and Daniel Gafford. A 21-7 Wizards run mid-way through the first quarter turned a two-point deficit into a 12-point lead, but a Memphis surge late in the opening frame cut the lead back down to four points. A Raul Neto-led 10-0 run that took just over two minutes pushed the Wizards’ lead to 58-44 with three and a half minutes left in the first half. Washington led 60-47 at the break, outshooting Memphis 59.5% to 40.4% from the field and 50.0% to 30.8% from three.

Memphis pulled back within single digits early in the third quarter before Neto scored on a tricky up-and-under layup, followed by a driving layup from Beal and transition 3-pointer from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to put Washington up 75-59. The Wizards were just getting started. Coming out of a Grizzlies’ timeout, the Wizards’ lead ballooned to 26 points, capped by a one-minute span in which Aaron Holiday totaled four points, a block, an assist and a rebound. Washington’s lead hit 29 in the fourth quarter before a 9-0 Memphis run cut it to 102-82. A pair of free throws and a cutting dunk from Montrezl Harrell helped the Wizards’ regain control. Washington closed strong, including a 11-0 run in the final minutes, and went on to win by 28.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Gafford bounces back strong

After calling himself out for what he considered sub-par performances in the Wizards’ last two outings, Gafford bounced back on Friday night. He scored six points in the game’s opening three minutes and converted on his first seven field goal attempts of the night overall. Gafford finished the night with 15 points on 7-8 (.875), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks – and helped the Wizards own the battle in the paint. Washington outscored Memphis 66-48 around the rim, and played a significant role in containing Ja Morant, who entered the game leading the NBA in points in the paint. In the first 1:16 of the third quarter, Gafford recorded a highlight-reel block on Morant at the rim and converted a hook shot on the other end for his 10th point of the night.

A group effort on offense

Washington didn’t need a big scoring night from Beal, who entered the game averaging a league-high 23.3 field goal attempts per game. Beal played a season-low 27 minutes and finished with 17 points on a season-low 12 attempts to go along with seven assists. Instead, Washington got production all the way down the rotation. Seven players scored at least 12 points, but none more than Harrell’s 18. Nine different players made multiple field goals and nine recorded at least three assists.

Wizards contain Morant

Coming into the game, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. acknowledged that the Wizards’ primary point of focus on the defensive end would be slowing down Grizzlies’ star guard Ja Morant, who entered the matchup averaging over 27.0 points per game. Washington did just that on Friday night, holding Morant to 11 points on 4-17 (.235) overall. Morant was one of just three Grizzlies to score at least 10 points, joined by Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Desmond Bane (10).