Recap: Wizards fall 127-112 to Grizzlies in second half opener

FINAL: Wizards 112 | Grizzlies 127

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (21), Russell Westbrook (20), Davis Bertans (13), Deni Avdija (13)

Grizzlies: Jonas Valanciunas (29), Ja Morant (21), Desmond Bane (20)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated by the Grizzlies 127-112 on Wednesday night in Memphis in both teams’ first game back from the All-Star break. Russell Westbrook totaled 20 points, five rebounds and 10 assists while Bradley Beal scored a team-high 21 points. Jonas Valanciunas led the way for the Grizzlies with 29 points.

The Wizards’ offense got off to a slow start in the first quarter, shooting 10-27 (.370) from the field and 2-10 (.200) from 3-point range, while the Grizzlies had no problem getting into the paint and generating offense. Memphis scored 35 points, 26 of which came in the paint, on 15-24 (.625) shooting. What little offense the Wizards generated came mostly through Westbrook, who totaled six points and three assists in the first. Washington trailed 35-26 entering the second quarter. The Wizards fell behind by 19 points before closing the first half on a 21-7 run, cutting the deficit to 67-62. Deni Avdija scored eight points in the final 3:34 of the half, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead the Wizards’ resurgence. Avdija finished the game with 13 points, his most since scoring 13 points on back-to-back nights on February 2-3.

The Wizards took a 74-73 lead on a difficult fading jumper from Westbrook that capped a 10-2 run just over four minutes into the third quarter. Garrison Mathews scored six of those 10 points, hitting a triple and knocking down a trio of free throws. Washington shot just 7-20 (.350) from the field, but held Memphis in check on the other end. Aside from Valanciunas, who scored 10 points on 4-8 (.500) shooting, Memphis shot 7-23 (.304) from the field in the third quarter. The Wizards couldn’t keep up the momentum and gave up a 16-3 run late in the frame. Washington kept the game within reach early in the fourth quarter, but Valanciunas and Desmond Bane fueled a late Memphis run to pull away for good.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook extends double-double streak

This season marked the first time since 2013-14 that Westbrook was not named to the All-Star Game and it appeared that he made good use of the five days rest. While most of the Wizards’ offense struggled, Westbrook looked fresh and started fast on Wednesday night. He scored a team-high 14 points in the first half, shooting 7-12 (.583) from the field to go along with four rebounds and five assists. Westbrook’s final line of 20 points, five rebounds and 10 assists marked his 13th consecutive double-double, the longest active streak in the NBA. Despite the Wizards losing by 15, Westbrook finished the night with a plus-three rating.

Beal struggles in first game back from break

After scoring 26 points as a starter in Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game, Beal struggled to get going on the offensive end against Memphis. He scored just two points in the first quarter and did not register his first made field goal until 5:23 remaining in the second quarter, but turned it on late in the first half to help pull the Wizards out of their 19-point hole. In the final four minutes of the second quarter, Beal totaled four points, three assists and two steals. He helped fuel a run early in the third quarter to give the Wizards a lead, but never got into the offensive rhythm that has defined his season so far. Beal finished the night with 21 points on 6-22 (.272) from the field and 1-8 (.125) from 3-point range.

Valanciunas dominant for Grizzlies

While Ja Morant led the way for Memphis in their first meeting with the Wizards last weekend, it was Valanciunas that gave Washington the most problems on Wednesday night. Valanciunas finished the night with 29 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks, becoming the first player to grab 20-plus rebounds against the Wizards since Hassan Whiteside on January 3, 2020. Nine of those 20 rebounds came on the offensive glass, propelling the Grizzlies to 22 second chance points and 78 points in the paint, the most paint points the Wizards have allowed this season.

NEXT UP: Wizards vs. Sixers / Friday, March 12 / 8:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT