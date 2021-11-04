Preview: Wizards continue homestand Friday vs. Grizzlies

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App

In the second game of a three-game homestand, the Wizards host the Grizzlies on Friday at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is coming off back-to-back losses, its first losing streak of the season, while Memphis enters the game having won two-straight and three of its last four games.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS GRIZZLIES G Spencer Dinwiddie Ja Morant G Bradley Beal De’Anthony Melton F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Desmond Bane F Kyle Kuzma Jaren Jackson Jr. C Daniel Gafford Steven Adams

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS: Davis Bertans (left ankle sprain – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out), Anthony Gill (right calf strain – out), Rui Hachimura (not with team – out), Cassius Winston (left hamstring strain – out)

GRIZZLIES: Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture recovery – out)

STORYLINES

Gafford wants to improve on recent performance

After missing two games with a right quad contusion, Daniel Gafford has played in each of Washington’s last two outings, stabilizing a frontcourt rotation that depending almost entirely on Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma during his absence. Since his return, the big man has show flashes of what makes him special – a consistent shot-blocking presence and a threat to catch a pick-and-roll lob at any time. In his first game back, he registered three blocks in less than 15 minutes and shot and efficient 4-5 (.800) from the field in his second. Gafford, however, has not been satisfied with his performance – and the Wizards’ defense has slipped in the last two games from its strong start to the year.

“The last couple of games, I haven’t been happy with how I have played at all,” Gafford said after practice Thursday. “I can be a lot better for my team…I can be a lot better when it comes to our pick-and-roll schemes, talking a lot more, being a lot more vocal, being the anchor for our defense.”

This weekend, Gafford and the Wizards’ defense will be tested as they try to right the ship. The Grizzlies rank fourth in the NBA with 49.5 paint points per game, led by Ja Morant, whose 16.3 paint points per game are tied for the most in the NBA – and the most by a point guard by 5.0 points per game. On Sunday, the Wizards fill face the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the most devastating attacking scorers in the league who ranks fourth in the league in paint points per game (14.0).

The Wizards’ primary point of focus on the defensive end of the court will be slowing down Morant, Memphis’ star point guard and third-year pro who comes into Friday’s matchup averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 points per game. Morant has scored 30-plus points three times this season but is coming off his first sub-20-point performance of the season in the Grizzlies win over the Knicks on Wednesday. Friday, the Wizards will look to contain the athletic initiator not with one stopper, but with five-man approach.

“You can never leave one guy on an island,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said of working to slow down Morant. “It’s got to be a team effort – all five have to be working in concert to show a shrink – to give the illusion of help. We’ve got to get in the gaps early because otherwise you’re generating two-way stunts that open up the three. His ability to get downhill to get into the paint from the point is unparalleled. It’s really difficult to guard. We’ve got to be in the right position at the start of those positions otherwise you’ll be chasing your tail.”

Despite a lack of standout statistical performances, Spencer Dinwiddie has been a steady force for the Wizards on both ends of the court in his first seven games with the team. Highlighted by a 34-point night in Washington’s win over Indiana, he’s scored 20-plus points three times – and has three games with at least five rebounds and five assists. Dinwiddie has been an effective facilitator, leading the team in both assists percentage (34.2) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.42). He’s brought it on the defensive end as well, ranking fourth on the team among qualifying players with a 104.0 defensive rating.

