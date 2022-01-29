Preview: Wizards open three-game trip Saturday night in Memphis
WHERE: FedExForum
WHEN: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
After three days’ rest, the Wizards are back in action on Saturday night, taking on the Grizzlies at 8 p.m. in Memphis. Washington is opening a three-game road trip and looking to snap a four-game slide while Memphis will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back after hosting the Jazz Friday night.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|GRIZZLIES
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Ja Morant
|G
|Bradley Beal
|Desmond Bane
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Ziaire Williams
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Steven Adams
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|GRIZZLIES
|PPG
|Beal (23.6)
|Morant (25.8)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.9)
|Adams (9.3)
|APG
|Beal (6.5)
|Morant (6.9)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
N/A
GRIZZLIES :
TBA
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
115-116 (L) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)
87-116 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
105-109 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
118-119 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
117-98 (W) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)
GRIZZLIES:
102-110 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
102-101 (W) at 76ers (BOX SCORE)
128-130 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
139-133 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)
94-101 (L) at SAS (BOX SCORE)
