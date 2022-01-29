Preview: Wizards open three-game trip Saturday night in Memphis

WHERE: FedExForum

WHEN: 8 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

After three days’ rest, the Wizards are back in action on Saturday night, taking on the Grizzlies at 8 p.m. in Memphis. Washington is opening a three-game road trip and looking to snap a four-game slide while Memphis will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back after hosting the Jazz Friday night.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS GRIZZLIES G Spencer Dinwiddie Ja Morant G Bradley Beal Desmond Bane F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Ziaire Williams F Kyle Kuzma Jaren Jackson Jr. C Daniel Gafford Steven Adams

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS GRIZZLIES PPG Beal (23.6) Morant (25.8) RPG Kuzma (8.9) Adams (9.3) APG Beal (6.5) Morant (6.9)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

N/A



GRIZZLIES :

TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

115-116 (L) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)

87-116 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)

105-109 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)

118-119 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

117-98 (W) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)



GRIZZLIES:

102-110 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

102-101 (W) at 76ers (BOX SCORE)

128-130 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

139-133 (W) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)

94-101 (L) at SAS (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.