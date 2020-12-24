Wizards give back to D.C. communities during the holiday season

While this holiday season looks and feels much different than years prior, the Wizards are still doing their part to bring the D.C. community together. In recent days, players, former players and the organization as a whole have pitched in to help give back to local neighborhoods and bring the joy of the holiday season to frontline healthcare workers, students and more.

WESTBROOK SURPRISES LOCAL STUDENTS

On Monday, Russell Westbrook put on his first community event since his arrival in D.C., surprising 300 students and their families at The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School with a drive-through meet-and-greet, Jordan Brand shoes, backpacks, branded facemasks and wristbands. Westbrook brought along Wizards rookies Deni Avdija and Cassius Winston to take part in the event as well.

“It is very important not just to come to a new place but to show that you actually care about a community,” Westbrook said. “I’m excited to be able to collaborate with The Children’s Guild…to find a way to give back to some of these students and their families for the holiday season. It is very important for me to impact in any way that I can.”

“He practices what he preaches,” school principal Bryan Daniels said of Westbrook. “He is a true believer that you have to always give back to the community. He did not waste any time…It just shows he believes in the kids and that he wants to do anything he can do to make sure the kids have opportunities. He’s giving back. It’s an awesome gesture that my kids are not going to forget.”

Read more about the event HERE.

Today, I partnered with The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School to host our 1st Washington DC COVID-19 safe holiday drive! I handed out masks, backpacks & my signature Jordan shoes to nearly 300 students at The Children’s Guild in grades K-8. pic.twitter.com/FhEl8ISXGj — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) December 22, 2020

BEAL THANKS FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Last weekend, Bradley Beal showed his appreciation for D.C.’s frontline medical workers at United Medical Center hospital in Ward 8 with a special holiday event. While Beal could not attend, his “Beal Patrol” decorated the hospital lobby and provided 200 catered meals to staff members working in the hospital’s Emergency Department (ER), Dialysis, Mobilization, Food and Nutrition, Vaccine Team, Biomedical/Informatics, Environmental Services and Materials Management departments.

Beal connected with the staff in attendance through a live video stream and presented each with a customized face mask, meal, customized Christmas card and gifts, including $100 gift cards, Jordan sneakers and branded bags and customized cupcakes and cake pops created by Kakes by Kimberly.

On Saturday, Bradley Beal surprised frontline workers with a special Christmas Surprise Giveback, donating Christmas cards, customized BB3 face masks, lunch meals, Jordan sneakers, and more! #WizCares | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/vQRyqQxusS — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 21, 2020

FAMILY-TO-FAMILY

Last week, the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation donated $50,000 to buy gifts and provide support to more than 100 families in Ward 8 for the 2020 holidays. Twenty families at Hendley Elementary School received $500 Walmart gift cards to support them through the holiday season.

Additionally, the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation provided 87 Martha’s Table early childhood families with presents, gift cards and wrapping supplies that were all available for pickup from December 16-19.

Martha’s Table, a D.C. nonprofit providing wraparound services and assistance to community members, and Hendley Elementary School, a DC Public School in the Ward 8 section of D.C. both have long-standing partnerships with the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics.

The Foundation is also asking for fan donations through Dec. 31, so far more than $4,000 has been raised. All funds collected will be divided among families participating in the “Family-to-Family” program and may be expanded to support more families. Fans are asked to contribute to the program by visiting MonumentalFoundation.org/FamilyToFamily.

Read more about the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s Family-to-Family efforts HERE.

Proud to help more than 100 families from @MarthasTableorg & @HendleyES for the holidays through our #FamilyToFamily program. Read more and donate now: https://t.co/i2LuncN7RV pic.twitter.com/qrKxfBiBvP — MSE Foundation (@MSEFndn) December 22, 2020

PEPSI COURT REFURBISHMENT

In collaboration with Pepsi and their “Stronger Together” campaign, Monumental Basketball pitched in to refurbish the basketball court at Randall Recreation Center in Southwest DC. Bullets legends Harvey Grant and Phil Chenier attended the unveiling of the court while Pepsi distributed 1,000 meals to neighborhood residents.