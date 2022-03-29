Wizards and FTX US partner to unveil Cherry Blossom inspired NFTs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As a nod to the iconic cherry blossom trees near the tidal basin in Washington, D.C., the Washington Wizards have partnered with FTX US to unveil the Bloom City non-fungible token (NFT) Collection featuring five unique pieces of art that digitally bring to life one of the city’s most well-known marks.

“We are thrilled to launch our second NFT collection as part of the NBA’s NFT program. This opportunity allows us to be creative and innovative in storytelling an important part of Washington, D.C.’s history,” said Washington Wizards Senior Vice President of Marketing Rebecca Winn. “The collaboration with FTX on this project has been great. The imagination and the technology on this project are just the first step as we continue to create unique collections this season and beyond.”

Available on March 29, the Wizards’ Bloom City NFT collection features some of D.C.’s most recognizable landmarks blended with Wizards’ iconography and authentic Japanese artistic elements such as the twisting, hypnotic Suminagashi effect. The five pieces are the Bloom City, the Blossom Buddies, Let’s Grow, Petal to the Metal and the District. For more information on the Wizards’ Bloom City NFTs, visit this LINK

Avi Dabir, FTX US Vice President of Business Development commented on today’s news, “We are extremely excited to have partnered with MSE on such an iconic initiative. The history of what the Cherry Blossoms symbolize and the artistic elements with the NFT collection are one of a kind. Wizards NFT’s will truly capture the audience. We are excited to visit and get more involved with the Japanese culture going forward.”

Wizards fans interested in the Bloom City NFT Collection will have a chance to win prizes such as exclusive Wizards Cherry Blossom themed merchandise, a package for the Global Games in Japan, a signed jersey, and a package for a Wizards home game as well as a photo with a player, to name a few. For more information on available prizes, visit this LINK.

The Wizards will celebrate Cherry Blossom Night on tonight when the Chicago Bulls come to Capital One Arena. During warmups, Wizards players will wear a special cherry blossom inspired shooting shirt which can be purchased by visiting the Team Store. In 1912, Japan gifted the cherry blossom trees to the United States which have stood as a symbol of peace and solidarity every year since.

The Washington Wizards Bloom City NFT collection range from $99 to $499 and will be on sale exclusively HERE from March 29 until April 8th with the drawing being on May 4th, 2022.

Earlier today, in partnership with Nike and the NBA, the Washington Wizards unveiled their City Edition uniform for the 2022-23 season. The Wizards new jersey will pay tribute to the city’s iconic cherry blossoms.

