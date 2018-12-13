Wizards fall short to Celtics in OT, 130-125

Finally home after a 2-2 road trip, the Wizards had an opportunity Wednesday to get an impressive win over a shorthanded Celtics team. Without Gordon Hayward, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown, Boston was left to rely on Kyrie Irving, and their star delivered. Despite a Washington comeback to force overtime, Irving and the Celtics prevailed in the extra period to notch their seventh straight win, 130-125.

On a night where he only shot 4-of-11 from 3-point range, Irving saved his best for last, hitting two triples on back-to-back possessions in OT. They both came in the final 38 seconds of the game answering Wizards baskets, and Irving added four free throws in the final 1:17 to hold off Washington. Irving scored 12 of his 38 points in the overtime period to lead all scorers on the night.

Wednesday’s game wouldn’t have gotten to overtime without a dominant performance from John Wall in his return from a bone spurs injury in his heel. Finishing with 34 points and 13 assists, Wall’s 12 points in the fourth quarter powered Washington and helped it go toe-to-toe with Boston down the stretch in regulation. After trailing through three, Wall scored six points on three drives to the rim in the final minute of the game to match the Celtics basket for basket. Then, with Washington down three with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth, Boston elected to intentionally foul Bradley Beal (22 points on the night) and send him to the line. Beal hit the first before missing, gathering his own rebound and laying the ball in to force a trip to overtime.

“It’s always intense – [the Celtics are] a championship kind of team,” said Beal postgame. “They compete their tails off and are one of the best in the [Eastern Conference], if not the best right now. It’s always a battle when we play them. We get up for the game, they get up just as well, and it always goes down to the wire. Overtime is always somehow a must. I think that’s the fun of this ‘rivalry.’”

Outside of overtime, the Wizards looked to have the upper hand on the night in the first half. Led by Beal’s 14 points and 12 points from Jeff Green (22 points on the night), Washington used a modest start from the field and a big free throw discrepancy (14-of-16 from the line in the first half, the Celtics attempted just four) to take a nine-point lead into the break. Green started in the place of Otto Porter Jr. (right knee contusion).

In regulation, the third quarter proved to be Washington’s undoing. The Celtics caught fire from both the field (61.9%) and 3-point land (56.1%) in the frame and came out of the gates with a 19-5 run. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Marcus Morris (27 points, nine rebounds) and Terry Rozier (10 points) gave Boston its biggest lead of seven points with 3:41 remaining in the quarter. Overall, the Celtics outscored the Wizards by 16 in the quarter, 38-22.

Despite being without key rotation pieces, the Celtics won in three important areas Wednesday. Their 14 offensive rebounds helped them to gain a big 24-8 advantage in second-chance points, and they took advantage of chances at the free throw line with a perfect 25-for-25 mark on the night.

“We were frustrated,” said head coach Scott Brooks. “I thought we played hard, hard enough to win, but sometimes those things happen. You got to play through everything and we did our best and we came up a bucket or two short.”

Next up for the Wizards is another game away from home, though this trip will be quicker. Washington will take on the Nets in Brooklyn on Friday night, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 P.M.