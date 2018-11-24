Wizards fall to Raptors in Toronto

Following a 24-point comeback win Tuesday against the Clippers, the Wizards fell to the Toronto Raptors 125-107 Friday night in Toronto.

It was the second meeting between the two Eastern Conference teams, with Toronto taking the first game 117-113 back on Oct. 20.

An early surge from Thomas Bryant, featuring a dunk, block, and 3-pointer, helped the Wizards jump out to an early lead. Neither team began the game shooting efficiently, with both squads starting 0-4 from 3-point range. Toronto regained control and entered the second quarter with a 38-26 lead. Both Kyle Lowry and Bradley Beal got into foul trouble in the second quarter, as both guards garnered their third personal foul. Toronto remained in the driver’s seat for the remainder of the half, ending the second quarter with a 70-62 lead.

The Wizards shot poorly from 3-point range in the first half (6-24), despite connecting on 16 of 17 free throws. Markieff Morris provided a spark off the bench, totaling nine points in the first half. The Wizards also took advantage of Raptors' giveaways, turning 9 turnovers into 16 points.

The Wizards started hot in the second half with improved energy, getting off to a 9-0 run to take a 71-70. Toronto, as it did all night, battled back and once again recaptured the lead behind a 9-2 run. The third quarter ended with the Raptors going on a 12-4 run that gave them a 101-87 lead entering the final frame. Kawhi Leonard, Toronto’s new addition, recorded a productive 10 points in the third quarter.

A 6-0 run early in the fourth quarter helped the Wizards cut into the Raptors’ lead. However, back-to-back 3-pointers from Delon Wright and CJ Miles extended Toronto’s lead to 109-93, and effectively ended the game.

The Wizards' first-half 3-point shooting struggles persisted for the remainder of the game.

"I think we did a good job of guarding. A lot of times we gave up a lot of open threes, a lot of second chance shots for them," Bradley Beal said postgame. "I think if we eliminated those we’d be good. We only made nine out of 50 threes or something and they made 17. That’s a pretty significant difference. We missed a lot of open ones, we missed a lot of easy ones that probably should have went down, but it just comes back to defending better. When the shots not working we got to get back to guarding and we didn’t do that."

Head coach Scott Brooks echoed Beal's sentiments.

"Well, we haven’t really shot the ball well at all this year," Brooks said. "We keep saying that we’re going to (have) a nice little shooting streak but we shot nine-for-46 from three, and I don’t know if a lot of them were contested, but it seemed like we were missing a lot of wide open swing-swing pass good to great threes."

The Wizards ended the night shooting 19.6% from beyond the arc, while Toronto shot at an efficient 43.6% clip. The Wizards won the turnover battle 12-15, but were out-rebounded 58-54.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 20 points. Beal also contributed six assists and four rebounds. Otto Porter Jr. (17p), Markieff Morris (16p), and Kelly Oubre Jr. (13p) all finished in double digits. Elsewhere, John Wall recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 assists.

Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 27 points in 30+ minutes. Leonard also recorded 10 rebounds and two steals. Five other Raptors finished with 10+ points.

The Wizards end their back-to-back tomorrow night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is set for 8:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena.