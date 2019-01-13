Wizards fall to Raptors in double OT thriller, 140-138

In their final game before heading to London for the week, the Wizards started slow but battled all the way back to push the east-leading Raptors to their limits on Sunday afternoon in D.C. After trailing by as many as 23, Bradley Beal’s second triple-double of the season (43 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds) led the Wizards back and helped force two overtimes. Still, Kawhi Leaonard (41 points, 11 rebounds) and Toronto were too much in the second extra period, edging Washington, 140-138.

Toronto jumped out to an early lead, starting the game off on an 11-2 run. The rest of the first quarter proved to be more of the same, with Toronto remaining in control for the majority of it. Toronto shot 55 % from the field in the first quarter, and also added four 3-pointers. The Raptors closed the first 12 minutes with a 36-21 lead.

The Wizards found themselves down 51-32, but a 12-2 run helped cut the Toronto lead down to 10 shortly before half. Washington bounced back to win the second quarter by four, trail by 11 heading into halftime, thanks to eight points from Beal and 10 from Ariza.

Washington kept fighting in the third quarter, behind Beal pacing the unit with nine points. Thomas Bryant, Jeff Green, and Trevor Ariza combined for 15 points in the third frame, while Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard had 23 points collectively.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards charge back in the fourth quarter after Washington had trailed by as many as 20 in the game. The Wizards star poured in 21 of his 42 points on the night in the final 12 minutes. Down the stretch, Beal drained two clutch 3-pointers, including one that tied that game at 124 and sent the proceedings into overtime.

Kawhi Leonard took control for Toronto in the first OT, scoring all seven of the Raptors' points. Otto Porter Jr. paced Washington with five points in the first period. Beal got a very tough layup to fall with 6.8 seconds left, which sent the game to another overtime.

Both teams lost substantial pieces in the second overtime, with both Pascal Siakam and Trevor Ariza fouling out for their respective teams. The Wizards wound up seizing their first lead of the game in the final overtime, but it wouldn't last long. With the Wizards up 139-138, Serge Ibaka knocked down a 3-pointer with 15.2 seconds left in the game, which proved to be the game-winning shot.

Bradley Beal turned in another All-Star level performance with 43 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds. It marked Beal's second career triple-double.

Head coach Scott Brooks discussed how big Beal's strong outing was for the team.

"We needed every bit. I needed to play him extra minutes in that second half and then overtime, obviously, the extra 10," Scott Brooks said postgame. "He competes. He puts us in the position to win. That's what your All-Stars are supposed to do.”

While Beal recorded another impressive game, the Wizards benefited immensely from their supporting cast. Otto Porter Jr. ended the game with 27 points, to go along with 8 rebounds and two steals. Elsewhere, Trevor Ariza logged an impressive near triple-double, with 23 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Thomas Bryant (18 points) and Jeff Green (12 points) also finished with double-digit outings.

Ultimately, the slow start bogged things down early on and made things too difficult for the Wizards. The Wizards were also out-rebounded by the Raptors 58-52. Some defensive lapses hurt the Wizards down the stretch, with Toronto shooters getting nearly wide-open looks.

Despite the loss, the Wizards have a sizable amount of positives to take away. The team played well in transition, and also finished with 36 assists. The Wizards also broke their franchise record for 3-pointers in a game, as the team knocked down 19 triples against Toronto. Additionally, the fight the Wizards displayed throughout the game was equally impressive and promising.

Trevor Ariza noted the team's resilient mentality helped keep them battling throughout the game.

"When you’re a competitor it doesn’t matter what the situation is, we have confidence in each other," Ariza said. "We have confidence in whoever is making plays. When we get down early it’s just about taking it possession by possession and try to chip down and get back in the game.”

Next, the Wizards head to London for the week ahead of the NBA’s annual London Game against New York on Thursday afternoon. Tipoff against the Knicks from the O2 Arena is set for 3:00 P.M. ET.