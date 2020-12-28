Wizards exercise options on Brown and Hachimura

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have exercised their fourth-year contract option on Troy Brown Jr. and their third-year option on Rui Hachimura.

Brown Jr. has appeared in 124 career games (32 starts) and has compiled career averages of 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Last season, Brown Jr. averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 69 games (22 starts). He was originally selected by the Wizards with the 15th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Hachimura was named to 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds on .466 shooting from the field. Hachimura led all rookies in rebounds per game and finished fifth in scoring among rookies on the season. He also led all rookies with 18 games of at least 10+ points and seven or more rebounds. Hachimura was selected ninth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.