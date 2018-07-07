Wizards drop Summer League opener to Cavs

The Wizards dropped their Summer League opener, 72-59, to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

While it was an ugly game, one in which the Wizards committed 25 turnovers, shot 30% from the field and went 5/30 from 3-point range, it wasn't a total lost cause for Washington.

Both Troy Brown Jr. (13p-4r) and Devin Robinson (14p-5r) showed some flashes of what they can bring to this Wizards team.

Brown had a great sequence in the third quarter, where he skied for a rebound, finished at the rim, and then one minute later had a steal and tough finish at the basket for two more of his 13 points.

If there was an unofficial 'eye test', he looked to pass it in his first ever game as a pro. He moved well with and without the ball, showed off his court vision and as Summer League head coach Ryan Richman said afterwards, "he made his teammates better."

He did commit five turnovers and told the media afterwards that he may have sped up too much for his own good during a few of them. It still was a solid showing for his debut with the Wiz.

Robinson also showed aggressiveness on the offensive end and led the team in scoring with 14 points. He didn't shoot the ball well, but was able to finish around the rim with some strong takes and shot nine free-throws from all of the contact he created in the paint.

Aaron Harrison was the only other Wizard who tallied double figures as he finished with 12 points.

Ante Zizic (16 pts), Cedi Osman (15 pts) and first round pick Collin Sexton (15 pts) led the Cavs in scoring.

The Wizards will practice on Saturday and then play again on Sunday afternoon against the Spurs. (3:30pm ET)