Wizards drop season opener to visiting Heat

The Wizards’ season opener came down to the wire, with the team ultimately falling 113-112 to the visiting Miami Heat in dramatic fashion.

The game was back-and-forth throughout, with no team being able to maintain a firm lead at any point.

John Wall scored the first five points of the game, which gave the Wizards an early lead in the first quarter. Foul trouble by the Wizards allowed the Heat to keep things close, as Miami ended the first quarter with a one-point deficit.

The two teams traded buckets for the duration of the second quarter, as the Wizards benefited from a strong quarter from Wall. After his seven-point first quarter, Wall added 11 in the second. On two instances, Wall put his speed on display and simply ran past Heat defenders en route to the basket. Josh Richardson drained a 3-pointer with seconds to go before halftime, which once again trimmed the Wizards’ lead to one.

Miami earned its largest lead of the game in the third quarter, as the Heat crafted an 8-point lead. The Wizards retook the lead. Wall met Josh Richardson at the rim to reject a shot, which helped rejuvenate the Wizards midway through the third quarter. From that point, the Wizards retook the lead and entered the fourth quarter with a four-point lead.

The fourth quarter, much like the previous three, was filled with excitement and lead changes. A pair of Wall free throws put the Wizards ahead 112-111 with less than a minute left to play. On the other end of the floor, Wall swatted away a would-be Richardson bucket. A Wall missed 3-pointer gave Miami possession with less than 10 seconds left. Richardson inbounded the ball to Dwyane Wade, who dribbled twice before attempting a fadeaway, game-winning shot. Wade missed, but Kelly Olynyk, who was prowling around the basket, caught the miss and scored the game-winning bucket.

Wall led the Wizards with 26 points, and also added nine assists and three rebounds. Wall also paced the squad with 35-plus minutes. Bradley Beal turned in 20 points, while Otto Porter Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. both totaled nine points.

Miami was led by Josh Richardson, who scored a game-high 28 points, while shooting 45.5 % from 3-point range. Additionally, Rodney McGruder finished with 20 points, six assists and eight rebounds, and Derrick Jones Jr. had 17 points.

Foul trouble, rebounding stand out

With Dwight Howard inactive, Ian Mahinmi started at center for the Wizards. Mahinmi got in foul trouble early on, recording four in 11-plus minutes of play. Jason Smith saw similar results, totaling four personal fouls in 12-plus minutes.

By the halfway point of the third quarter, Markieff Morris and Bradley Beal had accumulated three fouls of their own. With 30 seconds gone in the fourth quarter, Beal picked up his fifth foul, which effectively took him out of the game.

The early foul trouble certainly affected the way Scott Brooks managed his players’ minutes.

Rebounding also played a large role in the game's outcome. Miami out-rebounded the Wizards 69-52. The Heat also grabbed 22 offensive rebounds. The discrepancy in boards, like the foul trouble, played a large role in the game's outcome.

“Even before the small-unit, I think just our starting five, we did a great job defensively early on but we didn’t rebound the ball well at all," Wall said postgame. "Transition points early on and not rebounding the ball – that’s really where they killed us at – getting offensive rebounds, layups and getting threes off of that.”

New additions produce

Austin Rivers and Jeff Green were brought to the Wizards to help provide spark off the bench, and through the first game, they’ve accomplished that.

Rivers ended the night with nine points and two assists. However, his presence was most noticeable on the defensive side of the ball. He looked comfortable switching, and oftentimes helped disrupt what Miami wanted to accomplish.

The presence of Green helped keep the Wizards in the game. The veteran forward played over 32 minutes, and added 17 points. Green made the biggest impact in the fourth quarter, as he knocked down a pair of big 3-pointers.

"When we are in foul trouble, we got a pretty good bench," head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. "Jeff [Green] obviously stepped in and played well. Austin Rivers stepped in and played well with Brad [Beal] in his foul situation."

All in all, it was a promising debut for Rivers and Green.

Final thoughts

While the Wizards didn't pick up the win, there are certainly positives to take away from the first game of the year.

The bench's production is promising, and John Wall looks like he's in line for another fantastic year. Additionally, the team is closer to getting Dwight Howard into the lineup.

The Wizards return to action Saturday to host the Toronto Raptors. It will be the second game of a back-to-back for Toronto, as the Raptors host the Boston Celtics Friday night.