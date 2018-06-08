Wizards Draft Workouts - 6/11/18

The Wizards will work out six NBA Draft prospects on Monday: Jaylen Adams (St. Bonaventure), Troy Brown Jr. (Oregon), Angel Delgado (Seton Hall), Alan Herndon (Wyoming), Elie Okobo (France), and Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech).

Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure

Bio: Finished fourth in the Atlantic 10 in scoring (19.1 points per game), third in assists (5.2 apg), third in three-point field goal percentage (.436), fifth in three-pointers per game (2.7), seventh in steals (1.5) and sixth in free throw percentage (.851) as a senior...Scored in double figures 24 times with 12 games of 20-plus points in 2017-18...Posted 40-plus points in back-to-back games at Duquesne and 44 -- with 10 three-pointers -- against Saint Louis... Four-time Atlantic 10 Player of the Week... Finished his career sixth on St. Bonaventure’s all-time scoring list with 1,912 points, the top scoring guard in program history... Second on the team’s all-time list for three-pointers (270) and third in assists (590)...Was the only NCAA Division I player to rank in the top 25 nationally in scoring (24th) and the top 10 in assists (seventh) in 2016-17.

Troy Brown Jr., Oregon

Bio: Averaged 6.2 rebounds per game to lead Oregon...His 55 steals ranked tied for ninth on the Oregon single-season list...Had 23 games with at least 10 points and two games with 21...Recorded four double-doubles...Had five games with at least 10 rebounds...Tallied two-or-more steals in 14 games...Had a near triple-double against Portland State, where he recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists...Recorded a career-high 21 points against Colorado and against Washington... Pac-12 All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention... Named to the McDonald’s All-America team and played in the McDonald’s All-America Game, where he scored 12 points with seven rebounds... One of 12 players chosen to play in the Nike Hoop Summit hosted by USA basketball in 2017... One of 18 players on the 2016 USA Basketball Men’s U17 World Championship Team.

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall

Bio: Finished his senior season fourth in the NCAA with 11.8 rebounds per game, fourth in total rebounds with 402 and tied for third among all NCAA players with 22 double-doubles...First among BIG EAST players in rebounds per game (11.8), total rebounds (402), defensive rebounds (7.7), offensive rebounds (3.9) and double-doubles (22) in 2017-18...Had 24 points and 23 rebounds against Kansas in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, finishing his career with 72 double-doubles, tied with Don May and Bill Walton for the 16th-most in NCAA history... 2018 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (national center of the year) winner and AP All-American Honorable Mention... 2017 All-BIG EAST First Team and 2018 Second Team selection... Ended his career with 1,455 rebounds, second-most in school history, along with 1,593 points, which ranks him 16th in school history... Holds the record for most rebounds in BIG EAST conference history (BIG EAST games only).

Alan Herndon, Wyoming

Bio: Had 146 blocks between his junior and senior season...Scored at least 10 points in 20 games, including three 20+ point games and one 30-point game his senior season...Had three-or-more blocks in 13 games in 2017-18... Recorded four double-doubles his senior season, including a season-high 32 points and 10 rebounds against Drake...Recorded six blocks against Oregon State in 2017-18...Scored in double-figures in 26 games and recorded three double-doubles his junior year... 2018 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and honorable mention All-Conference... Finished as the school’s all-time leader in games played... Left Wyoming ranked 15th among active players in career blocks... Had 59 career double-figure scoring games and eight career double-doubles.

Elie Okobo, France

Bio: Had at least 10 points in 25 games with Pau-Orthez in 2017-18...Also tallied eight 20-point games, two 30-point games and one 40-point games...Scored 44 points and went 8-11 from three and 12-12 from the free throw line against AS Monaco in May 2018...Made at least three three-pointers in 11 games in 2017-18...Was eighth in the LNB Pro A in three-pointers made in 2017-18 with 74 in 36 games played... Spent the last three seasons with Pau-Orthez of the French LNB Pro A league, the top-tier league in France... Played for the French National Team in the FIBA U20 EURO Championship A, averaging 12.3 points and 4.0 assists in seven games... Finished second in the voting in 2017 for the annual LNB Pro A Best Young Player, coming in second to Frank Ntilikina.

Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech

Bio: Appeared in all 37 games and inserted into the starting lineup in 21 of the last 22 games...Averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game...Reached double figures in 27 games...Shot .556 from the field, good enough for fourth place on the Big 12 leaderboard...Had 10 consecutive games with at least 10 points...Had two 20-point games, one coming against Iowa State and the other against Kansas...Tallied at least five rebounds in 24 games... 2017-18 USBWA All-District 7 First Team, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches/AP), All-Big 12 Newcomer Team and All-Big 12 Defensive Team... Set the freshman scoring record at Texas Tech with 417 points... Led Texas Tech in rebounds (185), blocks (42 ) and steals (42)...Tallied 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in Texas Tech’s NCAA Tournament game against Florida.