Wizards Draft Workouts - 5/24/18

The Wizards will work out six NBA Draft prospects on Thursday at Capital One Arena: Phillip Carr (Morgan State), James Daniel III (Tennessee), Marcus Derrickson (Georgetown), Junior Etou (Tulsa), Junior Robinson (Mount St. Mary's), and Yuta Watanabe (George Washington).

Phillip Carr, Morgan State

Bio: Had a career-high 32 points with 8 rebounds against Florida A&M his senior year...Had a career-high 19 rebounds against Lincoln-Pa. in 2017...Finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the MEAC with 9.4 rebounds per game in 2017-18...Had five 20-point games and one 30-point game his senior season... Grabbed 10+ rebounds in 16 contests as a senior... Had 28 career double-doubles at Morgan State... 2017 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year... Finished his career with over 700 rebounds in just three seasons at Morgan State...Was MEAC Defensive Player of the Week four times in his career.

James Daniel III, Tennessee

Bio: Had seven double-digit scoring games his senior season at Tennessee...Led the Vols in scoring against LSU, tying a season high with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting and five threes in 2018...Entered the 2017-18 season averaging 21.5 points, 2.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in his three full sea- sons with Howard... Led the Bison in scoring in each of his three full seasons with the program and totaled 14 30-point games... Was Division I’s 11th-leading active career scorer at the end of his final season, having totaled 2,128 points. Scored in double-figures in 84 out of 90 career games at Howard... Holds the Howard school record for made three-pointers in a career with 239... Led the country in scoring at 27.1 points per game in 2015-16, earning MEAC... Player of the Year honors and honorable mention All-American.

Marcus Derrickson, Georgetown

Bio: Scored a career-high tying 27 points at Butler and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds vs. Seton Hall in his junior season...Led team with 17.2 ppg and 8.7 rpg in 17 BIG EAST outings played...Secured 10+ rebounds in seven games in 2017-18...Nearly doubled his scoring and rebounding averages from his sophomore to junior season...Improved his three-point percentage by over 100 points from his sophomore (.344) to his junior season (.465)... Selected to the 2018 All-BIG EAST Second Team... Had nine career double-doubles, seven in his junior season... Finished with 41 career double-figure scoring games in his collegiate career... Scored in double figures in all but seven games his junior year.

Junior Etou, Tulsa

Bio: Started all 63 games of his career at Tulsa, totaling 867 points (13.8 ppg) and 459 rebounds (7.3 rpg)...Led Tulsa in both scoring and rebounding in each of his two seasons...Ranked among the top-10 in the American Conference for both scoring (6th) and rebounding (2nd) in 2017-18...Seven games of at least 20 points as a senior...Hit five three-pointers en route to 22 points and a win at Kansas State in 2017... Recorded 13 double-doubles and scored in double figures 45 times in two seasons at Tulsa... Earned second-team American Athletic Conference and second-team NABC All-District 25 honors in 2017-18... Was named The American Player of the Week twice in 2017-18... Only Tulsa player to start all 63 games in the past two seasons.

Junior Robinson, Mount St. Mary's

Bio: Led the NEC and finished 16th in the nation in scoring at 22.0 ppg, and also finished second in the conference with 4.9 assists per game his senior season... Scored 20 or more points in a game on 23 occasions in 2017-18, the fifth-most in the nation...Had at least 10 points and five assists in 15 of the Mount’s 32 games in 2017-18...Recorded two 20-point, 10-assist double-doubles in his senior season... Named Northeast Conference (NEC) Player of the Year in 2017-18... Named Second Team All-Northeast Conference in 2016-17... Finished with the second-most points (703) in a single season in Mount St. Mary’s history... Ended his career at the Mount with the third-most total points in team history.

Yuta Watanabe

Bio: Started all 33 games as a senior at GW, leading the team 16.3 ppg and 54 blocks...Ranked third in the A-10 with 1.6 bpg in 2017-18...Scored in double-figures in 20 straight games and 29 overall, along with seven 20-point games and four double-doubles...Scored a career-high 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting vs. Fordham his senior season...Named A-10 Co-Player of the Week (12/4/17) after averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and 2.5 blocks through two games... Ranks second in school history in blocks (147) and games played (134), and is 15th in scoring (1,460)... 2017-18 Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year... Two-time selection to the A-10 All-Defensive Team (2016-17, 2017-18) and an All A-10 Third Team Selection in 2017-18... 2018 recipient of the Patricio Garino Defensive Award and Mike Brown MVP Award.