Wizards Draft Workouts - 5/23/18

The Wizards will work out six NBA Draft prospects on Wednesday at Capital One Arena: Aaron Holiday (UCLA), Devonte Graham (Kansas), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Kansas), Zach Thomas (Bucknell), Moritz Wagner (Michigan), and Johnathan Williams (Gonzaga).

Devonte Graham, Kansas

Bio: Two-time Big 12 and national player of the week...Broke the Kansas single-season records for assists (282) and minutes played (1,474) in 2017-18... Only player in NCAA Division I to average 17.0-plus points, 7.0-plus assists, 1.6-plus steals and fewer than 3.0 turnovers per game in 2017-18...Posted 12 20-point outings and five double-doubles his senior year...Started all four games in KU’s 4-0 tour of Italy, led the team with 30 assists (7.5 apg), 14 steals (3.5 spg) and nine three-pointers made (2.3 per game)... Consensus All-America First Team selection and Big 12 conference player of the year in 2017-18... Concluded his career No. 13 in points (1,750), No. 5 in assists (632), No. 2 in three-point field goal made (296), tied for No. 11 in three-point FG% (40.9), No. 7 in steals (197), No. 10 in consecutive games started (82) and No. 2 in minutes played (4,498) at KU... Naismith Trophy Finalist and Wooden Award Finalist in 2018.

Aaron Holiday, UCLA

Bio: Averaged 14.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 101 career games (65 starts)...Averaged a Pac-12-leading 20.3 points per game as a junior...Led the Bruins in both assists (192) and steals (42) his junior season...Earned first- team All-Pac-12 Conference honors and was selected to the conference’s All-Defensive Team... Had two double-doubles as a junior...Scored at least 20 points in 19 games and 30+ in four games in 2017-18...Was named the nation’s Sixth Man of the Year by Bleacher Report in 2016-17... Ranks No. 25 on UCLA’s all-time scoring list (1,443 points)... Compiled a career assist-turnover ratio of 1.6 (477 assists, 304 turnovers)... Shot 45.0 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from three-point range, stands as the fifth-highest career three-point percentage in school history... Ranks No. 7 at UCLA in career assists per game (4.72), No. 8 in career three-pointers made (180) and No. 9 in career assists (477).

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Kansas

Bio: Had 70 starts and an 8.7 career scoring average in two seasons as a starter... Started all 39 games and was second on the team at 14.6 ppg as a senior... Ranked second in the Big 12 in three-point percentage (44.4) as a senior... Had 10 20-point efforts in 2017-18...Recorded 23 games with three or more three-pointers and six-or-more in three games...Posted his lone career double-double with 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds vs. Duke in 2018... Set the Kansas single-season record with 115 three-point field goals made in 2017-18... All-Big 12 Second Team in 2017-18... Was the only player in the Big 12 to rank third or higher in both three-point field goals made and three-point field goal percentage in 2017-18... Has represented Ukraine in several European Championships and the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Zach Thomas, Bucknell

Bio: Four 30-point games and 18 20-point games his senior season...Started all 35 games and averaged 20.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.1 apg while shooting 46.2 FG%, 38.2 3FG%, 77.7 FT% in 2017-18...Entered the 2018 NCAA Tournament leading the nation in FTM and FTA...Only player in the Patriot League to rank in the top 10 in scoring (3rd), rebounding (6th) and assists (10th)...Scored in double figures in all but two games, had eight 20-point games and five double-doubles his junior season... One of four players in school history with 1,700 points, 700 rebounds... Two-time First Team All-Patriot League selection... 2018 Patriot League Player of the Year and First Team All-Patriot League selection... Broke school records for points (716), FTA (310) and FTM (241) in a season in 2017-18.

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Bio: Started 37 games his junior year...Scored in double figures in 31 games and 20+ nine times in 2017-18 (U-M best 14.3 ppg)...Had Michigan-best 6.9 rebounds per game in 2017-18...Had seven games with 10+ rebounds in 2017- 18...Grabbed 200-plus rebounds for first time in career (256) as a junior...Had 23 games with at least 10 points as a sophomore in 2016-17...Played 18 games with ALBA Berlin II; averaged 16.8 points per game, posting 15 double figure scoring games prior to joining Michigan... All-Big Ten second team in 2018 and honorable mention in 2017... All-Big Ten Tournament & Most Outstanding Player... Had seven double-doubles in 2017-18... NCAA West Region All-Tournament Team in 2018... Played with the German National Team at the 2014 European Under 18 Division B Championships, helping Germany to a 9-0 record and winning the gold medal.

Johnathan Williams, Gonzaga

Bio: Appeared in all 37 games and started 36, leading the Zags with 13.4 points, 8.5 boards and 1.1 blocks per game in 2017-18...Recorded 15 double-doubles as a redshirt senior...Scored a career-best 39 points and hauled in 12 rebounds against Florida in the PK80 Tournament in 2017...Made 56.3% of his shots from the field in 2017-18...Led the Bulldogs in rebounding per game at 6.4 and added 10.2 points per game while making 40% of his three-pointers in 2016-17...Led Missouri in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots in 2014-15... Named West Coast Conference Player of the Week twice... Earned Honorable Mention AP All-American and first team All-West Coast Conference... Had 21 career double-doubles at Gonzaga... USBWA First Team All-District IX and NABC First Team All-District 9 honors... Member of Team USA for both the U17 World Championships and the U16 squad that won the FIBA Americas title in 2011.